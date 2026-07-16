Guardianship-Focused Film by Writer/Director Todd J. Stein Continues Post-Production With Winning Team

Actor Tom Hair, portrays Martin Cohen Adriana DeMeo takes on the role of Gina Russo Casting Director Adrienne Stern, The Final Fight Josh Davis and Tom Hair as Scott Cohen and Martin Cohen, The Final Fight Inspired by the New York Times Journalist, actor Trini Alvarado takes takes on the role of Paige Carson

Post-production continues to move forward on The Final Fight.

Josh Davis brought incredible authenticity to the role, and I was deeply moved by his performance.” — Writer/Director Todd J. Stein, The Final Fight

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The guardianship-focused dramatic short film from writer/director Todd J. Stein, with several acclaimed post-production artists now bringing the deeply personal project to completion.Danger Pixel's Scott Winston is leading the film's visual effects, while Peter Waggoner is handling the final mix and Mario Gutierrez is overseeing sound design, and Cameron Adams scoring the film. Stein has also confirmed that the film's final color grading will be completed by Company 3, one of Hollywood's most respected post-production facilities.Company 3 has become one of the entertainment industry's premier post-production companies, known worldwide for its color grading, finishing and post-production work on major studio features, prestige television series and award-winning commercials. With studios in Los Angeles, New York, London, Toronto, Vancouver and beyond, Company 3 has collaborated with many of Hollywood's most celebrated filmmakers and is recognized for its work on Academy Award-winning and Emmy Award-winning productions.For Stein, assembling a team of this caliber has been one of the most rewarding parts of completing his directorial debut. "It's exciting for a first-time director on a project that's extremely personal to have such an incredible post-production team behind this film. Every artist who's come aboard has elevated the project and embraced the emotional heart of the story." Stein praised editor Morgan Alexandra Neville, whose work helped shape the film while helping assemble the award-caliber post-production team. "Morgan was a tremendous asset throughout post-production. Her editing instincts and collaborative approach helped bring together the incredible team that's now helping us finish the film." Neville described the collaborative spirit that has defined the production. "The best way to describe the energy in post-production was something our composer, Cameron Adams, said: 'The music writes itself to the edit.' Our whole team has given 100 percent to a project that deserves 100 percent."The Final Fight serves as a standalone proof-of-concept adapted from Stein's award-winning screenplay of the same name, inspired by his true fight to free his father from an unprecedented guardianship. Stein hopes the completed short will help the feature-length screenplay find the right home and ultimately become a major motion picture. "I know this story is important, and I believe creative executives will recognize that its message reaches far beyond my own family. We're all getting older, and one day we'll all depend on loved ones to protect us when we become vulnerable. My relationship with my father had become strained, but when he was placed into guardianship, it unexpectedly brought us back together. The Final Fight is ultimately a father-and-son story, and that's what allows it to resonate with so many people. How far will a family go to protect someone they love? That's the question at the heart of this film."Co-producer Marlene Schneider said she recognized the project's potential from the beginning. "We knew we had something special when Todd first brought me this project because it was already resonating with so many people throughout the creative community. The fact that actors wanted to take on these very real characters was a clear sign that we were bringing his family's story to life in a meaningful way."Schneider joined the production after Stein invited her to serve as co-producer. The two first worked together during Stein's campaign for the Manhattan Upper East Side Democratic District Leader position, where Schneider served as his campaign manager. Their shared commitment to advocacy and community service formed the foundation of their collaboration. Before entering film production, Schneider spent more than two decades as a Vice President at the National Council on Aging, bringing extensive leadership and nonprofit experience to The Final Fight.Stein said the completed short is intended to introduce audiences, and the film industry, to the larger story. "We want this proof of concept to attract the attention of prestigious film festivals. We'll begin festival submissions as early as August with the goal of premiering at a major festival, while also introducing the feature screenplay to the industry."Veteran voice actor Tom Hair, who portrays Martin Cohen, immediately connected with the emotional weight of the story after auditioning and meeting with Stein and Schneider. Hair joined the production through casting director Adrienne Stern, who reviewed dozens of submissions before identifying him for the pivotal role. Hair said portraying a real-life figure carried both privilege and responsibility. "I've opened my heart and striven for a truthful and empathetic portrayal of senior life searching for solid ground. I believe this project is not only worthwhile entertainment but valuable food for thought for anyone who experiences it."Casting director Adrienne Stern said authenticity guided every casting decision. "When Todd Stein reached out about casting The Final Fight, the story of his journey to free his father, Marvin Stein, from guardianship, I knew I had an important responsibility. We weren't simply looking for physical resemblance. We searched for performers who shared an emotional understanding of these characters and genuinely cared about bringing this family's story to life."Cast member Adriana DeMeo, who portrays Gina, said she immediately knew she wanted to join the production. "With an open heart, Todd is sharing intimate details of his family's life while helping others avoid experiencing the devastating effects of an ill-intended guardianship. Gina is a challenging role because, even in her most difficult moments, I was always searching for the love underneath. By the end of the film, we're all changed."Neville believes audiences will connect with both the craftsmanship and the message. "Our team has worked closely with Todd and Marlene to support the story. So much camaraderie and beauty have come out of post-production, and I think audiences will see a film that not only compels them emotionally but also inspires them to make a difference."The role of Scott Cohen is portrayed by Josh Davis, who first became involved during a staged reading of the feature screenplay months before production began on the short film. Stein recalled knowing almost immediately that Davis had found the emotional core of the character."Josh was Scott from the moment he spoke the first lines of the script. It was surreal watching him embody the inner workings of Scott. He brought incredible authenticity to the role, and I was deeply moved by his performance. He ultimately earned the role over dozens of actors we considered."Davis said the opportunity to portray a character inspired by a real person's fight made the project especially meaningful. "This is a real family, a real fight, and a real man who almost had his entire life taken from him. There's nothing more meaningful as an actor than helping tell a story like this. Scott is flawed, but he keeps showing up and trying to do the right thing despite everything he's facing. Bringing attention to the thousands of people trapped in guardianships with no one in their corner isn't just powerful, it’s necessary."Stein's family story first gained national attention when journalist John Leland chronicled their journey in a New York Times feature, " The Fight of This Old Boxer's Life Was With His Own Family ." More recently, reporter Jack Ahern revisited the story in New York's Our Town publication, highlighting the continued impact of the family's fight and the upcoming film inspired by those events in his article; “ The Final Fight” to Turn Real-Life East Side Guardianship Saga Into Potent Drama.Neville added, “I have met so many talented film people who were so humble in the making of The Final Fight. I hope that viewers feel this when the watch the film too.” As post-production enters its final stages, The Final Fight continues building momentum toward its festival debut while seeking to shine a spotlight on the often-overlooked realities of guardianship abuse through a deeply personal and emotionally resonant father-and-son story.

Behind The Scenes The Final Fight

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