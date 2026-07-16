Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Rae Pickett

RPickett@oag.state.va.us

VIDEO: Attorney General Jay Jones Releases Statement on NextEra Energy and Dominion Energy Merger Application

RICHMOND, Va. -- On the heels of NextEra Energy’s filing of a merger application with the State Corporation Commission (SCC), Attorney General Jay Jones released the following video and statement:

“Last night, NextEra Energy and Dominion Energy filed a merger application with the State Corporation Commission. The Commission now has 180 days to consider this merger. This proposal will undoubtedly impact Dominion Energy’s existing 2.7 million Virginia ratepayers’ and the Commonwealth’s economy as a whole. It would also potentially create the largest regulated energy utility in the world. The eyes of the nation are truly upon Virginia. The Virginia code charges my office with the responsibility to represent you, the ratepayer, in front of the State Corporation Commission as they consider cases that impact the interests of consumers, including this merger.

In 1970, the General Assembly established within the Office of the Attorney General a Division of Consumer Counsel, that ‘shall represent the interest of the people as consumers…appearing before … the State Corporation Commission…to represent and be heard on behalf of consumers’ interests.’ And that is what I will do. Work on behalf of you to ensure that this merger does not unduly raise costs on Virginians when costs are far too high already. The last phrase of this mandate is critical here: on behalf of consumers’ interests.

Over the next 180 days you will hear from many different parties–government and elected officials, advocates, corporations, and communities who are interested in many aspects of this merger, and we anticipate comments on a wide array of issues to be put before the State Corporation Commission for consideration. I want you to know that my office, as the statutorily designated voice for the consumer, will focus all of our energy on vigorously and aggressively representing you and your interests before the Commission.

We will fight for transparency and accountability throughout this process, because at the end of the day it is consumers and ratepayers’ like you who will be expected to foot the bill long after the Commission renders its decision. We will aggressively advocate for what is in the ratepayer's best interests, not just for the next few years, but for the long term. We are prepared to fulfill our obligation under the law and we will fight for you every step of the way. Thank you.”

Published on: July 16, 2026

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