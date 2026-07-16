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North Bay Shore Boat Landing is Closed for Dredging

Due to the upcoming dredging and boat launch/parking lot renovations project, the Oconto County Forest & Parks Department closing the North Bay Shore boat launches August 3, 2026.  A 2-3 month closure of the boat launches & parking lot area(s) is anticipated. Please plan accordingly. 

If you have any questions, please contact the Forest & Parks Department at 920-834-6995

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North Bay Shore Boat Landing is Closed for Dredging

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