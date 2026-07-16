North Bay Shore Boat Landing is Closed for Dredging
Due to the upcoming dredging and boat launch/parking lot renovations project, the Oconto County Forest & Parks Department closing the North Bay Shore boat launches August 3, 2026. A 2-3 month closure of the boat launches & parking lot area(s) is anticipated. Please plan accordingly.
If you have any questions, please contact the Forest & Parks Department at 920-834-6995
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.