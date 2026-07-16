SVN | Marinas Facilitates Sale of Skyline Marine Center in Anacortes, Washington

Aerial View of Skyline Marine Center in Anacortes, Washington. Photo Credit: SVN | Marinas Skyline Marine Center in Anacortes, Washington, a full-service marina acquired by GT Capital. Photo Credit: SVN | Marinas SVN Marinas, a national brokerage platform specializing in marina and commercial waterfront investment sales.

Full-service Pacific Northwest marina near the San Juan Islands acquired by GT Capital, expanding its regional marina portfolio

The sale of Skyline Marine Center underscores the continued demand for high-quality marine assets in supply-constrained markets,” — David Kendall, CCIM, Managing Director of SVN Marinas.

ANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SVN | Marinas , a leading national brokerage platform specializing exclusively in marina and commercial waterfront investment sales, today announced the successful sale of Skyline Marine Center , a premier full-service marina and marine storage facility located in Anacortes, Washington.SVN | Marinas exclusively represented the seller and procured the buyer, GT Capital , a Pacific Northwest-based real estate investment company with a growing marina portfolio that includes Dagmars Marina in Everett, WA and Washington Boat Center in Seattle. Transaction terms were not disclosed.Located on Fidalgo Island, Skyline Marine Center is one of the closest full-service marinas to the San Juan Islands and is strategically positioned near one of the region’s primary mainland boating gateways. The expansive 15-acre property features 67 protected wet slips, more than 300 dry storage positions, a 94,000-square-foot indoor boat storage warehouse, marine service operations, commercial suites, and a fuel dock. Skyline Marine Center serves recreational boaters, cruising yachts, anglers, and marine enthusiasts navigating Puget Sound, the San Juan Islands, the Gulf Islands and the famed Inside Passage to Alaska.Skyline Marine Centers' combination of protected moorage, dry storage, indoor boat storage, marine services, and strategic location made it a highly attractive acquisition opportunity within one of the Pacific Northwest’s most established boating markets.“The sale of Skyline Marine Center underscores the continued demand for high-quality marine assets in supply-constrained markets,” said David Kendall, CCIM, Managing Director of SVN Marinas. “Anacortes is one of the Pacific Northwest’s premier boating gateways, and Skyline’s strategic location, substantial infrastructure, and diversified operations created a compelling long-term investment opportunity. With its regional expertise and growing marine portfolio, GT Capital is well positioned to build upon Skyline’s legacy and guide the property through its next chapter.”The Anacortes marina market continues to benefit from strong regional boating demand, limited supply, and significant barriers to new waterfront development. As one of the West Coast’s most recognized recreational boating destinations, the broader San Juan Islands and Puget Sound region continue to attract boaters, marina operators, private investors, institutional investors, and family offices seeking long-term waterfront real estate investments.The transaction was completed through a confidential, relationship-driven advisory process designed to protect the seller's privacy, preserve uninterrupted operations, and identify a buyer best positioned to steward the property's long-term success. SVN | Marinas leveraged its national marina brokerage platform, targeted buyer outreach, and extensive relationships across the marina and waterfront investment sector to connect the seller with GT Capital."Every marina transaction is unique because every ownership group has different goals," said Josh Sheppard, Senior Advisor of SVN | Marinas. "Our role is to understand those objectives, identify qualified buyers, protect confidentiality, and minimize disruption to the business throughout the process. Skyline Marine Center is a strong example of how specialized marina brokerage expertise and industry relationships can deliver successful results."The transaction was supported by Brian Resendez, CCIM, Senior Vice President with SVN | Bluestone, who served as the Washington broker of record.Continued Strength in the Marina Investment MarketThe sale of Skyline Marine Center underscores continued demand for marina acquisitions in the Pacific Northwest and across the United States. With new marina development increasingly limited by waterfront scarcity, entitlement challenges, environmental regulations, and construction costs, existing marina properties remain highly sought after by private investors, regional owner-operators, family offices, and institutional buyers.SVN | Marinas continues to advise marina owners, investors, and developers through specialized brokerage, valuation, acquisition, and advisory services. The platform focuses on helping clients navigate complex marina and commercial real estate transactions while maximizing value through strategic positioning, confidential marketing, and qualified buyer outreach.About SVN | MarinasSVN | Marinas is a leading national brokerage platform dedicated exclusively to marina and commercial waterfront investment sales. Backed by the global SVNnetwork of more than 2,000 advisors across more than 200 offices, SVN | Marinas provides brokerage, valuation, acquisition, and advisory services for marina owners, investors, developers, and family offices throughout the United States.By combining specialized marine real estate expertise with national marketing exposure and deep industry relationships, SVN | Marinas delivers strategic solutions for buyers and sellers of marinas, boatyards, and commercial waterfront properties while protecting ownership objectives through confidential, relationship-driven transaction processes.All SVNoffices are independently owned and operated.About GT CapitalGT Capital is a Seattle-based real estate investment and development firm focused on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial, multifamily, and marina assets throughout the Puget Sound region. Founded and led by local ownership, GT Capital has built its reputation through disciplined investing, hands-on asset management, and a long-term commitment to the communities in which it invests.

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