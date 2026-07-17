Goodguys Rod & Custom Announces their 2026 Forgeline Street Machine of Year!

Congratulations to Matt Jewell and his 1970 Chevelle for being named Goodguys 2026 Forgeline Street Machine of the Year! David Schardt of Forgeline Motorsports, Eddie Pettus of Eddie's Rod & Custom, and Marc Meadors of Goodguys.

Goodguys Rod & Custom Association awarded its 2026 Forgeline Street Machine of the Year title to Matt Jewell and his 1970 Chevelle built by Eddie's Rod & Custom

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , producer of America’s favorite car show series, has awarded its 2026 Forgeline Street Machine of the Year title to Matt Jewell and his 1970 Chevelle. This coveted award was presented during the Goodguys 28th Summit Racing Nationals presented by Grundy Insurance in Columbus, Ohio, July 11th.After owning the car for over 30 years, Matt decided the Chevelle needed a complete rebuild and enlisted Eddie Pettus and his team at Eddie’s Rod & Custom to reimage the car as a contemporary street machine. The 1970 Chevelle Super Sport is one of the most iconic muscle cars of all time and Matt’s car now features modern performance upgrades combined with custom modifications from top to bottom resulting in the ultimate street machine.The body retains its Chevrolet Chevelle heritage but has been modified with fender extensions, sectioned panels, hand fabricated bumpers, hood, deck lid, and even the roof lines have been customized. The interior follows suit with original styling cues incorporated into a custom interior featuring 3D scanning and printing technology finished in leather by Avante Garde Design.The original chassis was cast aside in favor of a custom built Roadster Shop assembly that features modern technology including coil-overs, Brembo brakes, and a unique cantilever independent rear suspension supported by one-off machined wheels. For power, Matt chose a twin turbocharged Chevy LS3 engine built by Steve Morris Engines that boasts over 1,300 horsepower and is surrounded by extensive metal work and craftsmanship.The six year build process was certainly worth the wait! Congratulations to Matt Jewell and his 1970 Chevelle for being named Goodguys 2026 Forgeline Street Machine of the Year!Goodguys will be crowning seven more vehicles to complete for their Top 12 of the Year awards program presented by BASF over the remainder of the 2026 season including the Snap-on Muscle Car of the Year, Griot’s Garage Muscle Machine, Vintage Air Custom Rod, Truck of the Year Early presented by LMC Truck, Dakota Digital Truck of the Year Late, Scott’s Hot Rods Custom of the Year, and the Goodguys’ Most Bitchin’ presented by BASF.Get more details about this incredible Chevelle at Goodguys Fuel Curve

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