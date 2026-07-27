Lofty Pops Lands at Blake Farms as Michigan Brand Continues Family Destination Growth

Organic frozen treat brand brings handcrafted ice pops to one of Michigan's most beloved orchards and cider mills

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lofty Pops, the Michigan-based organic frozen treat company, is expanding to Blake Farms, bringing its handcrafted, allergen-friendly ice pops to one of the state's most iconic family destinations as demand continues to grow for better-for-you concessions. Families visiting Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill in Armada and Blake's Lyon Township can now enjoy Lofty Pops throughout the season. Guests will find the organic ice pops at multiple grab-and-go locations, with additional offerings planned later this summer.

The lineup features four chef-crafted flavors made with real fruit and certified organic ingredients: Strawberry Lemon, Blue Razzberry, Orange Dreamsicle and Chocolate Fudge. Every Lofty Pop is chef-crafted with real fruit and certified organic ingredients, dairy-free, gluten-free, allergen-friendly, and free from artificial colors and flavors. Each pop is also packaged in plastic-free, home compostable wrappers, giving families a frozen treat they can feel good about from the inside out.

"Blake's has been part of Michigan family traditions for generations," said Natalie Heiter, co-founder of Lofty Pops. "To see Lofty Pops become part of that experience is incredibly meaningful. We built this brand for places exactly like Blake's, where families come together, make memories, and enjoy simple moments. It's especially rewarding to partner with another Michigan company that shares our commitment to quality and creating experiences families look forward to year after year."

The partnership began with a simple family outing. While visiting the Detroit Zoo with her daughters, Lauren Pilette, director of marketing at Blake Farms, discovered Lofty Pops on a hot summer afternoon. Drawn in by the colorful packaging, she picked up an ice pop, read the ingredient label, and was immediately hooked.

"I discovered Lofty Pops during a visit to the Detroit Zoo with my daughters on a hot summer day," said Pilette. "The ice pops immediately caught my attention, but what really stood out was the combination of clean ingredients and incredible flavor. As we learned more about the company, we were excited to discover another Michigan-founded brand that shares our commitment to quality and family experiences. It quickly became clear Lofty Pops belonged at Blake's."

Blake Farms joins a growing list of Midwest destinations choosing Lofty Pops as families continue seeking cleaner ingredient options during their favorite seasonal outings. Since launching at the Detroit Zoo, the company has expanded to leading zoos, family attractions, community gathering spaces, and retail locations throughout Michigan and neighboring states.

To learn more about Lofty Pops or find a retailer near you, visit www.loftypops.com.

About Lofty Pops

Lofty Pops is a Michigan-based handcrafted ice pop brand founded by a brother-and-sister team dedicated to creating better-for-you frozen treats. Each flavor is chef-crafted using real fruit and certified organic ingredients, with no artificial colors or flavors. Lofty Pops are dairy-free, gluten-free and allergen-friendly, making them accessible to families with diverse dietary needs. Since launching at the Detroit Zoo in 2024, Lofty Pops has expanded to premier family destinations across the Midwest and is continuing its national growth in 2026. For more information, visit https://www.loftypops.com or follow @eatloftypops on social media.

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