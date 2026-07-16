Meet your local Get Simple Box team

The Ortiz family-owned portable storage provider connects more than 70 local builders to a 4,000-member national network.

The energy in the room was truly electric. We welcomed 70 of the region's hardest-working construction professionals to celebrate the launch of this incredible chapter.” — Manny Ortiz

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get Simple Box Hosts Historic Launch of First NHCA Chapter in Palm Springs

The Ortiz family-owned portable storage provider connects more than 70 local builders to a 4,000-member national network.

Get Simple Box Storage Container in Palm Springs, the premier provider of portable storage solutions in the Coachella Valley, successfully hosted more than 70 local construction industry professionals for the landmark launch of the region's very first National Hispanic Construction Alliance (NHCA) chapter.

On July 10, Palm Springs Restaurant hosted the inaugural networking mixer, uniting local contractors, builders, and tradespeople. This landmark event connects local construction professionals to a national network of over 4,000 members, creating new opportunities for mentorship and business development.

The event was sponsored and spearheaded by the Ortiz family, owners of Get Simple Box in Palm Springs, to reinforce their deep commitment to local builders and the construction community.

"The energy in the room was truly electric," said Manny Ortiz, of Get Simple Box Palm Springs. "We welcomed 70 of the region's hardest-working construction professionals to celebrate the launch of this incredible chapter. As a family-owned portable storage company that works side-by-side with these contractors on job sites every day, the Ortiz family was honored to provide a space for them to connect, collaborate, and build the foundation for our local NHCA network."

The evening featured collaborative networking, introductory remarks from regional chapter leaders, and strategic discussions on how the national association will provide resources and advocacy for the local Hispanic construction community. Attendees also engaged with the Get Simple Box team to discuss custom job-site logistics and scalable storage solutions designed to support upcoming regional building projects.

For more information about Get Simple Box Palm Springs and its commercial storage solutions, please visit getsimplebox.com/california/storage-containers-palm-springs/. To learn how to get involved with the local chapter of the National Hispanic Construction Alliance, please visit nhca.pro.

About the National Hispanic Construction Alliance (NHCA)

The National Hispanic Construction Alliance (NHCA) is a 501(c)6 trade association dedicated to empowering the Hispanic community in the construction industry. NHCA was established by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) in a strategic alliance to connect the real estate and construction industries and offer broader services and opportunities for members.

About Get Simple Box Palm Springs

Owned and operated by the Ortiz family, Get Simple Box Palm Springs is the premier provider of secure, high-quality portable storage solutions in the Greater Palm Springs area. Based out of our Indio yard, we proudly serve Riverside County and the entire Coachella Valley with secure shipping containers for sale or rent. Offering a versatile fleet, we cater to residential moves, commercial enterprises, and active construction projects. Combining dependable local support with fast, flexible delivery, Get Simple Box is dedicated to keeping your projects moving forward safely and securely.

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