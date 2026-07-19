CrispyBull Awards 2026 Honor Bitso, Coinbase and Circle with Regional Excellence Awards

CrispyBull Awards 2026 CrispyBull Honors Bitso, Coinbase, Circle

Bitso, Coinbase and Circle Recognized for Excellence as CrispyBull Awards 2026 Announces New Regional Winners

The strongest companies aren't defined by short-term success. These awards recognize players that set the standard in their markets through consistent execution, innovation and long-term commitment.” — Yoram Azrak, Founder of CrispyBull

SOFIA, BULGARIA, July 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CrispyBull continues to unveil winners in the CrispyBull Awards 2026, recognizing organizations that have demonstrated outstanding performance within their respective regions and categories.

The latest regional recipients are:

* Best Crypto Exchange LATAM 2026 — Bitso

* Best Customer Service North America 2026 — Coinbase

* Innovation in Digital Finance North America 2026 — Circle

The CrispyBull Awards recognize companies that have made meaningful contributions to the cryptocurrency and digital finance industry through product quality, customer experience, innovation, regulatory commitment and long-term market impact.

Bitso received the Best Crypto Exchange LATAM award for its continued leadership across Latin America's rapidly expanding digital asset market. The company has built a strong regional presence by combining local market expertise with reliable infrastructure, regulatory engagement and products designed to address the practical financial needs of users throughout the region.

Coinbase was selected for Best Customer Service North America in recognition of its sustained investment in customer experience. The exchange has continued strengthening its support capabilities, account security, educational resources and user experience while serving one of the largest cryptocurrency customer bases in North America.

Circle received the Innovation in Digital Finance North America award for its role in advancing regulated digital financial infrastructure. Through the development of USDC and institutional payment solutions, the company has become an important contributor to the growing convergence of blockchain technology and traditional finance.

"Our goal is to recognize organizations that consistently deliver value to their users while helping move the industry forward," said Yoram Azrak, Founder of CrispyBull. "These regional awards highlight companies that have built strong leadership positions in their markets through consistent performance over time, not just short-term results."

The CrispyBull Awards 2026 will continue throughout the year with additional regional and global category announcements. Nominations remain open until July 31, 2026.

More information about the CrispyBull Awards and the full list of winners can be found at https://crispybull.com/award-winners/.

About CrispyBull

CrispyBull is an independent digital publication covering cryptocurrency, blockchain, fintech and online trading. Through news, analysis and educational content, CrispyBull helps readers navigate developments shaping the global digital asset industry.

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