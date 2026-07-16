Meet Dems’ Star Hearing Witness: She Pushed Clemency For ‘Rapists, Child Molesters, And Murderers’

WASHINGTON – Today, the Senate Judiciary Committee will host a panel of witnesses to speak on the nomination of Todd Blanche to be U.S. Attorney General. Among them is Democrat witness Liz Oyer, a former pardon attorney at the Department of Justice (DOJ) who advocated for radical clemency measures to let mass murderers and depraved criminals off the hook.

In response to questioning yesterday, Blanche confirmed Oyer's soft-on-crime views were inconsistent with the Trump administration’s efforts to safeguard American families and hold criminals accountable, noting:

“The decisions that she had made as pardon attorney in the weeks and months leading up to the end of President Biden’s term were completely inconsistent with President Trump...including recommending commuting every single individual on death row – which even President Biden didn’t do.”

Learn more about Oyers’ shocking background:

Dems’ Star Witness For AG Hearing Pushed Clemency For ‘Rapists, Child Molesters, And Murderers’

By Matt Kittle

July 15, 2026

The Federalist

[Democrats have] called Liz Oyer, the Department of Justice’s former “nonpolitical” pardon attorney, to testify. Oyer carries a deep loathing of President Donald Trump and an ax to grind against Blanche.

…

Blanche signed the firing memo terminating the pardon attorney’s job.

“I had been asked to recommend restoring the firearm rights of a famous friend of the president who had lost his right to own a gun due to a domestic violence conviction,” Oyer wrote in a self-serving Rolling Stone op-ed. “I declined to do so based on concerns about public safety.”

Oyer didn’t seem to have many concerns about the victims of the 37 convicted killers on federal death row who got a get-out-of-execution card thanks to the pardon attorney’s soft spot for psychopaths. The pardon attorney recommended that then-Attorney General Merrick Garland “encourage” President Joe Biden to “use his clemency power to reassess the 40 remaining federal death sentences through the lens of current policy and practice.”

…

Biden...saved 37 of the 40 convicts from a kinder death than their victims suffered. They will be wards of the state, ongoing expenses for taxpayers, until the day they die — most likely from natural causes. Unlike their victims.

...

Oyer made a particular pitch for clemency in the case of mass murderer Dylann Roof, who in 2015 stormed into Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C. and shot and killed nine black members.

…

Roof was among just three federal death row inmates that didn’t make Biden’s clemency list. The others are Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and Robert Bowers, who shot and killed 11 congregants of a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018. It remains the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S history.

-30-