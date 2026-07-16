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Bergenfield Dental Leads the Way in Advances in Implant Dentistry

BERGENFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bergenfield Dental Associates is proud to announce continued advances in implant dentistry under the leadership of Dr. Ehab Shahid. The practice combines CBCT 3D imaging, digital treatment planning, computer-guided implant placement, premium implant systems, minimally invasive surgical techniques, and IV conscious sedation to deliver predictable, comfortable outcomes. Modern dental implants provide patients with a stable, natural-looking solution for replacing missing teeth while preserving jawbone health and restoring confidence.Every implant treatment begins with comprehensive diagnostics and personalized planning. Three-dimensional imaging allows the clinical team to evaluate bone quality and anatomy with precision, improving surgical accuracy and reducing recovery time. Guided implant surgery enables precise implant positioning for optimal esthetics and long-term function.IV conscious sedation helps anxious patients receive treatment comfortably while remaining carefully monitored throughout the procedure. Combined with minimally invasive techniques, these advances improve patient comfort and shorten healing.Bergenfield Dental Associates is committed to educating patients and developing individualized treatment plans that reflect each person's oral health needs and goals. The practice provides comprehensive family, cosmetic, restorative, and implant dentistry using advanced technology in a welcoming environment.For additional information, visit www.bergenfielddental.com or call 201-384-0100.Watch Our Implant Dentistry VideoClick on video below.

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