Falcon Rappaport & Berkman Joins The Bitcoin Family Office Group

Kyle Lawrence, Partner in FRB’s Corporate & Securities Practice Group and Co-Chair of the Digital Assets Practice Group Moish Peltz, FRB's Co-Managing Partner

Bitcoin holders are often thinking several steps ahead, but the legal and estate planning frameworks around digital assets can be difficult to navigate without experienced guidance.” — Kyle Lawrence, Co-Chair of FRB's Digital Assets Practice Group

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Falcon Rappaport & Berkman (“FRB”) is pleased to announce that it has joined The Bitcoin Family Office Group, a coordinated affiliation of five independent service providers serving members of the Bitcoin community.The Bitcoin Family Office Group was created to help serious Bitcoin holders identify and access professionals who understand the unique planning, legal, tax, financial, liquidity, mining, and custody considerations associated with acquiring and preserving Bitcoin wealth. Rather than requiring individuals to navigate these issues separately, the group helps connect qualified participants with one or more of its five service verticals: Wealth & Finance, Tax & Accounting, Legal & Estate Planning, Acquisition & Liquidity, and Mining & Custody.FRB will serve as the provider for the Legal & Estate Planning vertical. The firm’s point of contact for the affiliation is Kyle Lawrence , a Partner in FRB’s Corporate & Securities Practice Group and Co-Chair of the Digital Assets Practice Group. The firm’s Estate Planning (Wills, Trusts, and Advance Directives) Practice Group brings substantial experience designing Bitcoin- and cryptocurrency-specific estate plans, including plans that address sophisticated digital asset custody solutions, secure key management and inheritance protocols, and the integration of digital assets into comprehensive wealth transfer and business succession strategies. This experience positions FRB to help Bitcoin holders preserve and transfer their digital wealth across generations with clarity and confidence.“Kyle’s corporate, securities, transactional, and digital assets experience, backed by our sophisticated Estate Planning Practice Group, makes him well-positioned to support Bitcoin holders as they evaluate estate planning, wealth preservation, and business planning needs,” said Moish Peltz , Co-Managing Partner of FRB. “FRB is proud to join this coordinated group of professionals working to bring more clarity and structure to Bitcoin-focused planning.”Kyle advises clients on corporate and private securities matters, including private placements, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, corporate finance, licensing, manufacturing, supply, and distribution arrangements. As part of FRB’s Digital Assets Practice Group, his work also includes advising companies on blockchain and cryptocurrency matters, with a focus on the corporate and securities and business continuity considerations affecting these projects.“Bitcoin holders are often thinking several steps ahead, but the legal and estate planning frameworks around digital assets can be difficult to navigate without experienced guidance,” said Kyle Lawrence. “FRB’s role in The Bitcoin Family Office Group allows us to help our clients address these issues thoughtfully, with attention to asset protection, succession planning, business considerations, and the long-term preservation of digital wealth, all while leveraging the collective expertise of the other group members.”Through The Bitcoin Family Office Group, Bitcoin holders who need legal and estate planning guidance may be directed to FRB for assistance, while other needs may be routed to the appropriate participating vertical.About Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLPFalcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP is a full-service business law firm proudly advising clients on their most complex matters. FRB differentiates itself by approaching matters with a level of depth and variety of skills unmatched by typical advisors, following through on a firmwide commitment to excellent service, offering access to thought leaders in numerous areas of professional practice, and partnering with clients to develop and achieve their legal, business, and personal objectives. Learn more at frblaw.com.For more information or inquiries, please contact Abby Winckler at pr@frblaw.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.