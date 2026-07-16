KHP 2026-10: KDOT, KHP Announce New Statewide Standard for Crash Reporting

The Kansas Department of Transportation ( KDOT ) and the Kansas Highway Patrol ( KHP ) announced the launch of the Kansas Crash Data System ( KCDS ), a modernized platform that will serve as the new statewide standard for law enforcement crash reporting.

As part of this transition, the state is sunsetting the crash report forms in the Kansas Law Enforcement Reporting ( KLER ) system. KDOT , the agency of record for Kansas crash reporting, developed the new system based on national Model Minimum Uniform Crash Criteria ( MUCC ) standards to improve data collection across the state. This transition marks the future of Kansas crash reporting, bringing new technology and efficiency to law enforcement agencies.

“The Kansas Crash Data System streamlines crash reporting across the state,” said Transportation Secretary Calvin Reed and KHP Superintendent Erik Smith in a joint statement. “It allows for automated verification, improved data quality and faster access to statewide safety data. Law enforcement officers and staff will save time, improve accuracy and have better data available for statewide safety analysis.”

Kansas law enforcement agencies have until Sept. 1 to choose how they will interact with the new system. Agencies can choose to integrate their internal records management systems directly with KCDS or use a new web-based data entry form.

Law enforcement agencies seeking more information about the transition or requesting account access can visit Kansas Crash Data System.