Governor Newsom announced nearly $2.5 billion to strengthen transportation infrastructure and advance public transit systems across the state

At the same time, Trump’s proposed federal budget cuts funding for public transit and clean transportation programs nationwide. Trump’s Fiscal Year 2027 budget request would cut federal public transit funding by roughly 23% and passenger rail funding by about 82%, eliminating billions in planned investments for systems nationwide. According to industry analysis, Trump’s budget would also significantly slash funding for key clean transportation programs under President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), resulting in multi-billion dollar losses for modern transit, passenger rail, and decarbonization projects nationwide.

This announcement includes nearly $547 million from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and another $736 million from California’s Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. The remaining $1.1 billion is funded through the State Highway Account, the general fund, and other state and federal programs.

California has been awarded an annual investment of approximately $16.7 billion in infrastructure funding since IIJA’s passage. That includes investments to upgrade the state’s roads, bridges, rail, public transit, airports, electric vehicle charging networks, ports, and waterways.

The remaining investments are supported by SB 1, which has provided nearly $5.5 billion annually for transportation projects since 2017. SB 1 calls for splitting the money between state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly, depending on the availability of funds, including those partially funded by SB 1.

“Our transportation team is continuing to prioritize benefits for all Californians with bold infrastructure investments that will connect communities and boost our economy,” said California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin. “By advancing Governor Newsom’s commitment to build more, faster, these investments will improve safety, support economic growth and strengthen the transportation networks Californians rely on every day.”

“Investments made today support the department’s mission to build and maintain a transportation system that helps Californians navigate the state safely and efficiently—now and decades into the future,” said Caltrans Director Dina El-Tawansy. “This funding translates into projects that enhance accessibility for all users, strengthen resiliency of our vital corridors and create increased transit options across the state.”

“Transportation investments are about more than infrastructure; they are investments in people, communities, and opportunity,” said California Transportation Commission Chair Clarissa Falcon. “These latest investments will help ensure our transportation system continues to serve the needs of communities throughout California today while preparing for the challenges of tomorrow.”

Notable project investments:

Southwest Los Angeles County mobility hubs — $257 million

Improves connectivity for pedestrians, bicyclists, transit riders and highway commuters, including thousands of residents and global visitors traveling to attend major cultural and sporting events ahead of the LA 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Whiskey Creek Bridge renovation — $99 million

Replaces the historic bridge on State Route 299 in Shasta County.

Interstate 215 revitalization — $64 million

Rehabilitates pavement and upgrades safety elements on about 9 miles of Interstate 215 in Riverside County.

State Route 156 interchange — $60 million

Builds a new interchange at Castroville Boulevard in Monterey County.

Milpas Street sidewalks and add lighting — $6.7 million

Creates high-visibility crosswalks along Milpas Street in Santa Barbara, which is considered one of the city’s most hazardous.

Joe Rodota Bike Trail gap fixes —$727,000

Closes gaps in the bike trail connecting downtown Santa Rosa.