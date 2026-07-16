Few Launches Perch to Help Digital Products Become Sustainable Businesses

Perch, a new commercialization and growth company from Few, helps organizations turn digital products into sustainable businesses through user acquisition, go-to-market planning, and growth strategy.

New company combines strategy, go-to-market planning, user acquisition, and growth systems to help digital products succeed beyond launch in the AI era.

We don't think of Perch as another marketing agency. We're a commercialization partner.” — Zack Hill, Partner at Few and Co-Founder of Perch

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Few, the Arkansas-based digital product agency , today announced the launch of Perch, a new company focused on helping organizations turn digital products into sustainable businesses through commercialization strategy , go-to-market planning, user acquisition , AI tech and long-term growth.For more than a decade, Few has partnered with startups, enterprises, and public institutions to design and build software and applications. Along the way, one challenge surfaced time and again: launching a great product is only the beginning. Many organizations struggle to position their products, identify the right audiences, establish sustainable revenue models, and build the momentum needed for long-term success.Perch was created to solve that problem.Drawing on years of experience bringing digital products to market, Perch helps organizations move beyond product development to commercialization. Through market positioning, pricing strategy, go-to-market planning, user acquisition, community development, and growth optimization, the company helps clients build sustainable businesses around the digital products they create."Over the years, we've helped launch incredible products, but we've also seen firsthand that great software doesn't automatically become a successful business," said Zack Hill, Partner at Few and Co-Founder of Perch. "Companies invest tremendous time and resources into building digital products, yet many underestimate what it takes to position, launch, monetize, and grow them in this new AI era we are living in. Perch was created to bridge that gap."While advances in software development and artificial intelligence are making it easier than ever to build new digital products, the need for thoughtful commercialization and positioning has only grown. As barriers to building a digital product reduces, successful companies will increasingly differentiate themselves through stronger positioning, deeper customer relationships, and more effective go-to-market strategies—not simply through technology alone.The company's approach combines experienced strategists with AI-enhanced research, analytics, and experimentation to help organizations make smarter growth decisions while building trust-driven relationships with their users."Building a product is only half the journey," said Brent Fulford, Co-Founder of Perch. "The organizations that succeed are the ones that understand who they're serving, how they create value, and how they build trust with users over time. That's what Perch is designed to help product teams accomplish."The launch builds on commercialization strategies that have helped organizations successfully introduce new digital products across consumer and B2B markets. Previous work has included helping launch a home services platform that generated more than $3.4 million in first-year revenue, supporting the growth of a top-rated fitness application, and helping position an enterprise AI company that later secured $22 million in funding. These experiences reinforced a common lesson: successful products require more than exceptional technology—they require intentional commercialization.Perch will serve organizations ranging from early-stage startups and venture-backed software companies to established businesses commercializing internal technology, digital innovation teams, and organizations bringing new products to market.Perch's commercialization services include:- User and market research- Growth Blueprint strategy engagements- Market positioning and messaging- Product packaging and monetization strategy- Go-to-market planning and execution- Community activation- User acquisition and retention systems- Growth optimization and analytics"We don't think of Perch as another marketing agency," Hill added. "We're a commercialization partner. Our role is to help organizations answer the questions that too often come after the product is built: Who is this for? Why will people care? How does it make money? And how do we create sustainable growth? Those are the questions that need to be answered earlier in the process and determine whether a product succeeds."Perch is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, and operates as a sister company to Few.For more information, visit WorkWithPerch.com.About PerchPerch is a commercialization and growth company that helps organizations turn digital products into sustainable businesses in the AI era. By combining market strategy, positioning, monetization planning, go-to-market execution, community development, user acquisition, and growth optimization, Perch helps product teams build lasting businesses around innovative digital products.About FewFew is a digital product strategy, design, and development company headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Founded in 2014, Few helps startups, Fortune 100 companies, and public institutions create purposeful digital products through integrated strategy, design, and engineering. The company partners with organizations to transform ambitious ideas into scalable digital experiences.

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