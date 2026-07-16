Governor Abbott Appoints Seven To Texas Medical Board District Review Committees

July 16, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Manish Rungta, M.D. to the Texas Medical Board (TMB) District One Review Committee for a term set to expire on January 15, 2030, and appointed Elizabeth Cloninger, M.D. and Adrian Caraves to the committee for terms set to expire on January 15, 2032. The Governor reappointed Ivan Rovner, M.D. and appointed Steven Westbrook, Ed.D. to the TMB District Two Review Committee for terms set to expire on January 15, 2032. Additionally, the Governor appointed Matthew Wallace, M.D. and reappointed Ruth Villarreal to the TMB District Four Review Committee for terms set to expire on January 15, 2032. The committees hear complaints against persons licensed by the board.

Texas Medical Board District One Review Committee

Manish Rungta, M.D. of Houston is a senior physician partner at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants, and formerly served as a physician partner with Bay Area Gastroenterology. He is a board-certified gastroenterologist with more than 25 years of clinical experience and serves as chair of the Board of Trustees for HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, where he is the founding program director of the Gastroenterology Fellowship Program and Core Faculty for the Internal Medicine Residency Program. He is a fellow of the American Gastroenterological Association and a member of the American College of Gastroenterology, American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Texas Medical Association (TMA), and the Harris County Medical Society (HCMS). Rungta received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Science from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and his Doctor of Medicine from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and completed his gastroenterology fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine.

Elizabeth Cloninger, M.D. of League City serves as an assistant professor at The University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) and previously served as the medical director of women’s services at Houston Methodist Hospital – Clear Lake. She is a member of the HCMS Membership Committee, and former president of the HCMS Southeast Branch. Additionally, she is a member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and a former delegate for TMA. Cloninger received a Bachelor of Science in Genetics from Texas A&M University, a Doctor of Medicine from UTMB and completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology.

Adrian Caraves of Galveston is a registrar at Hospitality Health Emergency Room. He is a member of the La Mesa Emerging Leaders Committee for the National Association of Latino Healthcare Executives and a board member of the Ronald McDonald House of Galveston, Odyssey Academy Charter School, and the Hispanic Business Network of Galveston County. Caraves received an Associate of Science from the College of the Mainland, Bachelor of Science in Health from the University of Houston (UH), and a Master of Business Administration and Master of Healthcare Administration from the UH-Clear Lake.

Texas Medical Board District Two Review Committee

Ivan Rovner, M.D. of Plano is a self-employed practice consultant and was formerly the president and managing partner of North Texas Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates. He is a fellow with the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, member of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and a former member of TMA and the Collin-Fannin County Medical Society. Rovner received a Bachelor of Science in General Sciences and Doctor of Medicine from the University of Iowa.

Steven Westbrook, Ed.D. of Nacogdoches previously served as the president of Stephen F. Austin State University (SFASU), after first serving as vice president of the university. He is a former board member of the National Association for Campus Activities, former chair of the Texas Council of Chief Student Affairs Officers, and former presenter and member of the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators. He serves within leadership at the Nacogdoches First United Methodist Church, and is a member of the Nacogdoches Boosters Club. Westbrook received a Bachelor of Arts in History and Master of Arts in Counseling from SFASU and a Doctor of Education in Higher Education from Texas A&M University – Commerce.

Texas Medical Board District Four Review Committee

Matthew Wallace, M.D. of Austin is an associate professor of surgery at The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School. He is a committee member for the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery, the Musculoskeletal Tumor Society, and is a member of the Travis County Medical Society and the Connective Tissue Oncology Society. Additionally, he is a volunteer for Scouts BSA, faculty instructor and course director with the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, and an editorial reviewer for various academic journals. Wallace received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from the University of Virginia, Doctor of Medicine from Emory University School of Medicine, and Master of Business Administration from George Washington University.

Ruth Villarreal of Mission is the owner of Ruth Villarreal Insurance Agency. She is a board member of the South Texas Independent School District and has participated as an organizer and sponsor for many Hidalgo County charitable and community events such as food drives, health awareness events, and school district scholarship foundations. Villarreal received a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Houston.