Goodguys Rod & Custom Announces their 2026 Classic Instruments Street Rod of Year

John McLeod of Classic Instruments, Mike Kellar of Big Creek Restoration, and Marc Meadors of Goodguys presenting the 2026 Street Rod of the Year.

Goodguys has awarded its 2026 Classic Instruments Street Rod of the Year title to John and Jennifer Fairleigh and their 1933 Ford roadster

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the world’s largest hot rodding association, has awarded its coveted 2026 Classic Instruments Street Rod of the Year title to John and Jennifer Fairleigh and their 1933 Ford roadster. This prestigious award was selected during the Goodguys 28th Summit Racing Nationals presented by Grundy Insurance in Columbus, Ohio, July 11th.This amazing street rod was built by Mike Kellar and his team at Big Creek Restoration out of Ellis, Kansas. Everything on the car has been modified or fabricated starting with the frame that features an extra-high kickup in the rear and five-inch drop axle to give it the perfect street rod stance. Vintage style Kinmont brakes from Johnson’s Hot Rod Shop were used along with vintage race inspired knock-off wheels machined by Leading Edge Machine.A powerful Jon Kaase Racing Boss 520 engine is fueled by an eight-stack Borla fuel injected manifold which creates over 800 horsepower. Vintage magnesium valve covers, custom made brackets, and exhaust system create a detailed, race inspired engine that looks as good as it sounds.Speaking of looks, the body received plenty of custom touches and massaging before the Big Creek team applied the custom PPG Kansa Blue finish. Chrome and polished trim provide a brilliant contrast while the laid-back grille and windshield create the look of speed, even when the roadster is parked.The interior follows the vintage competition vibe with a machined dash insert and switch panel, custom gauges by Classic Instruments, one-off pedals, and rearview mirrors that function as door handles. All of this is complemented with leather covered seats and door panels with woven inserts stitched by Elegance Auto Interiors.John has already racked up miles on the car proving its drivability on back roads and drives including a Goodguys 100-mile reliability run and even a couple passes down a drag strip!Congratulations to John and Jennifer Fairleigh and the crew at Big Creek Restoration for being named the Goodguys 2026 Classic Instruments Street Rod of the Year.Goodguys will be crowning seven more vehicles to complete for their Top 12 of the Year awards program presented by BASF over the remainder of the 2026 season including the Snap-on Muscle Car of the Year, Griot’s Garage Muscle Machine, Vintage Air Custom Rod, Truck of the Year Early presented by LMC Truck, Dakota Digital Truck of the Year Late, Scott’s Hot Rods Custom of the Year, and the Goodguys’ Most Bitchin’ presented by BASF.Read the full feature at Goodguys Fuel Curve.

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