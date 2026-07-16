The Iron Horse Hotel Brings Back Yappy Hour with Monthly Summer Patio Events Supporting Local Animal Welfare

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Iron Horse Hotel’s beloved Yappy Hour returns to The Yard this summer, inviting guests and their four-legged companions to enjoy an afternoon of patio fun, refreshing cocktails, adoptable pups, and community connection. The first Yappy Hour took place June 27th and will take place on the last Saturday of each month from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM through September, transforming The Yard into a dog-friendly destination where Milwaukee locals and visitors can gather alongside their furry friends.In partnership with Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) of Waukesha, each Yappy Hour event will feature adoptable dogs, pet-focused resources, and opportunities for guests to support animal welfare efforts. The HAWS team will be on-site with adoptable pups, an informational table highlighting programs including training classes and educational camps, and a Plinko game where attendees can donate for the chance to win pet-related prizes.Guests can enjoy signature cocktails at The Yard while supporting a great cause through a partnership with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, which will donate $1 for every Tito’s cocktail purchased during Yappy Hour events, up to $2,500. Tito’s will also bring additional patio activations, including a prize wheel with dog-themed giveaways, a photo area for guests and their pups, and brand ambassadors sampling featured cocktails.The summer Yappy Hour series will take place on the following dates:July 25August 29September 26All events will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at The Yard, located at The Iron Horse Hotel.Whether guests are stopping by for a cocktail, meeting adoptable pups, or simply enjoying an afternoon on the patio with their best friend, Yappy Hour celebrates the spirit of community that makes Milwaukee special. The Iron Horse Hotel invites guests and their pups to enjoy a summer filled with wagging tails, good drinks, and unforgettable memories.For more information, please visit www.theironhorsehotel.com ABOUT THE IRON HORSE HOTELThe Iron Horse Hotel is a Michelin-approved, award-winning luxury boutique hotel located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Housed in a thoughtfully restored 100-year-old warehouse just blocks from the Wisconsin Center and across the bridge from the Harley-Davidson Museum, the hotel blends industrial-chic design with modern sophistication and authentic Midwestern hospitality.Recognized with a 19.3/20 Michelin rating and voted “Best Staycation Hotel in Milwaukee,” The Iron Horse Hotel offers a distinctive guest experience tailored to both business and leisure travelers, including motorcycle enthusiasts. As one of the first upscale hotels designed with riders in mind, the property features covered motorcycle parking, custom in-room hooks for leathers, and dedicated storage for boots and helmets.The hotel offers 100 loft-style guestrooms featuring exposed brick walls, walk-in showers, and skyline views, creating a unique and comfortable retreat in the heart of the city. Guests can enjoy on-site dining at The Yard, a dynamic indoor-outdoor concept offering American cuisine, craft cocktails, and seasonal outdoor dining, or unwind at BRANDED Bar with signature drinks and interactive entertainment.The Iron Horse Hotel has earned numerous accolades, including AAA’s Four Diamond Award, recognition on Condé Nast Traveler’s Gold List of the world’s top hotels, and consistent rankings among the best hotels in the Midwest and the United States. With its rich history, distinctive design, and commitment to exceptional service, The Iron Horse Hotel continues to stand out as one of Milwaukee’s most iconic and celebrated destinations.

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