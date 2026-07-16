OPINION: Idaho is powering America’s nuclear future

by Governor Brad Little

Energy history is happening right here in Idaho.

There is incredible work taking place at Idaho National Laboratory (INL), and the people at INL are helping write the next chapter of America's energy story.

For the first time in more than 50 years, new reactors have successfully started at our nation's nuclear energy research laboratory. That's a remarkable achievement for INL, for Idaho, and for our country. It shows that America is once again leading the way in nuclear innovation.

This milestone didn't happen by accident. It happened because of bold leadership, a clear vision, and the hard work of scientists, engineers, technicians, and skilled tradespeople who are turning big ideas into reality.

I want to thank President Donald Trump for making American energy leadership a national priority. His administration challenged the nation to move faster in developing advanced nuclear technology, and Idaho National Laboratory rose to the occasion, partnering with industry to rapidly deliver three reactor criticalities without compromising safety. I also want to thank Energy Secretary Chris Wright and INL Director John Wagner for their leadership in helping make these historic accomplishments possible.

The work happening at INL is about much more than research. It's about ensuring America has reliable, affordable energy for generations to come. As our nation faces growing demand for electricity – from manufacturers, data centers, military installations, and growing communities – we need dependable sources of power that can keep up. Advanced nuclear energy will play an important role in meeting that challenge.

Idaho is uniquely positioned to lead. For nearly eight decades, INL has been at the forefront of nuclear innovation. The laboratory helped launch America's commercial nuclear industry, supported the U.S. Navy's nuclear fleet, and continues to solve some of our nation's most important energy and national security challenges.

The future is being built there today. Companies from across the country are choosing to develop and test advanced reactor technologies at INL because nowhere else has the talent, the experience, and the world-class facilities that exist in Idaho.

That means more opportunities for Idaho families. It means high-paying jobs, new investment, and a stronger economy. It means keeping our brightest students and skilled workers here at home while attracting the next generation of innovators to our state.

Idaho has also created an environment where innovation can thrive. We have shown that government can move efficiently without compromising safety or environmental stewardship. That commitment, combined with our strong partnership with the federal government and private industry, has made Idaho the nation's leader in advanced nuclear energy.

I have been proud to support these efforts, including establishing Idaho's Advanced Nuclear Reactor Task Force to help ensure our state remains at the forefront of this rapidly growing industry. The support of Idahoans, our congressional delegation, state leaders, and generations of workers at INL has made today's success possible.

The momentum we're seeing today is only the beginning. More advanced reactor projects are on the horizon, more companies are investing in Idaho, and more breakthroughs are yet to come.

Every Idahoan has reason to be proud of what is happening at INL. The work being done today will strengthen our economy, bolster our national security, and help secure America's energy future.

America's nuclear renaissance is no longer a promise – it’s happening now. And as we has so many times before, Idaho is leading the way.

The best is yet to come.