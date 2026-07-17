The most dangerous positions in Football revealed

BELGIUM, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Football may be the world’s most popular sport, but behind the glory, trophies, and roaring crowds lies a brutal physical reality. Every position on the pitch demands a different level of strength, speed, and sacrifice yet some roles place players directly in the path of diverse dangers. From fearless goalkeepers diving at attackers’ feet to defenders throwing themselves into bone-crunching tackles, certain positions face far greater risks of injury, pressure, and physical punishment than others.A new study published by Betano reveals the most dangerous positions in football based on injury data and draws interesting conclusions.Key Insights:Centre defenders, Centre midfielders and Strikers suffer from the biggest injury rate in Belgium’s Pro LeaguesFootball players seem to be more aggressive away than at homeThe most valuable players and positionsBelgium continues to prove that size means little in modern football. Despite being one of Europe’s smaller nations, the country remains a powerhouse of elite talent, ranking 10th globally for the highest combined market value of its players, with an impressive average valuation of €20 million.Leading the charge is Jérémy Doku, whose explosive pace and creativity have seen his market value soar to a remarkable €60 million in 2026. Close behind is Amadou Onana at €41 million, while midfield maestro Youri Tielemans completes the top three with a market value of €39 million. Together, they represent the latest generation of Belgian stars carrying the nation’s golden football reputation across Europe.Country Average Market Value (€M) Most Valuable Player Position1 France 54.8 Kylian Mbappé Centre-forward / Left winger2 Spain 49.5 Lamine Yamal Right winger3 England 46 Jude Bellingham Attacking midfielder / Central midfielder4 Brazil 33.5 Vinicius Júnior Left winger5 Portugal 32.3 João Neves Defensive midfielder / Central midfielder6 Netherlands 31.8 Ryan Gravenberch Central midfielder7 Germany 30.4 Florian Wirtz Attacking midfielder / Left winger8 Argentina 23.6 Alexis Mac Allister Central midfielder9 Norway 21.8 Erling Haaland Striker / Centre-forward10 Belgium 20 Jérémy Doku Left winger / Right wingerThe highest-valued players in modern football are predominantly attacking talents, with forwards, attacking midfielders, right wingers, and strikers dominating the top of the market. These positions are often the most decisive on the pitch, responsible for creating chances, scoring goals, and changing the outcome of matches in moments of brilliance. Clubs are willing to invest heavily in players who can deliver goals, creativity, pace, and flair consistently at the highest level, making attacking roles the most financially valuable in today’s game.Who is the most at risk on the field?Midfielders account for nearly 40% of all injuries recorded in Belgium’s professional football leagues, making them the most injury-prone players on the field. Their elevated injury rate can largely be attributed to the demanding nature of the position, which requires constant movement, frequent changes of direction, and involvement in both attacking and defensive phases of play.Beyond midfielders, central defenders and strikers are also among the positions most affected by injuries. Central defenders regularly engage in physical duels, aerial challenges, and tackles, while strikers often face aggressive defensive pressure and repeated contact with opponents. These roles place significant stress on players’ bodies and increase the likelihood of both acute and overuse injuries.In contrast, goalkeepers experience the lowest injury rates across professional football. Although they can suffer injuries from diving, collisions, or repetitive strain, they are generally less exposed to continuous physical contact and high-intensity running than outfield players. This reduced exposure helps explain why goalkeepers consistently record fewer injuries than players in other positions.Interestingly, the positions most affected by injuries in Belgian football are also among the most valuable in today’s transfer market. Midfielders account for a significant percentage of all injuries in Belgium’s professional leagues, reflecting the physical and tactical demands of the role. At the same time, central and attacking midfielders are consistently among the highest-valued players in world football, highlighting their importance to modern teams.MethodologyThis analysis is based on football data sourced from SofaScore, covering Belgian domestic competitions, FIFA World Cup matches, player injuries, disciplinary records, and player market values. Data was collected, cleaned, and aggregated to identify trends in aggression, injuries, player valuation, and team performance. Rankings and comparisons were produced using the most recent data available at the time of analysis, with incomplete records and small sample sizes excluded where necessary to improve reliability.AboutAbout BetanoBetano is the premium online sports betting and gaming brand of Kaizen Gaming , one of the biggest GameTech companies in the world. With a focus on Technology and Innovation, Betano aims to continuously evolve the betting experience it offers to millions of customers around the world and entertain sports fans in a fun and responsible way.Betano has an established presence across numerous markets in Europe, the Americas and Africa, while it is also renowned for its major sports sponsorships, including the FIFA World Cup 2026™, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, the CONMEBOL Copa America™ 2024, the UEFA EURO 2024™, the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Conference League, as well as the top domestic league in Brazil, “Brasileirão Betano”. It is also an official partner of FC Bayern München and the principal and front-of-shirt partner of Clube de Regatas do Flamengo, Club Atlético River Plate, F.C. Porto and Sporting CP among others.Betano has been recognised as a leading player in the global sports betting and gaming market, having received several industry awards, including “Operator of the Year” in both the EGR Operator Awards and the SBC Awards 2025.As a corporately responsible entity, Betano rolls out initiatives to drive inclusion through sports, raise awareness on important social issues, and support communities on several fronts, from healthcare and mental health to education.For more information visit Kaizen Gaming and Betano

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