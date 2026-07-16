AI Governance World Conference in Las Vegas Announces Keynotes

Bennett Borden of Clarion AI Law Partners Peter Stockburger is a Partner with Foley & Lardner Robert Smallwood, Chair, Certified Information Governance Officers Association

The AI Governance World Conference 2026 is set for October 12–14 at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas, focusing on AI readiness and AI governance.

We are pleased and proud to present leading AI Governance experts and the opportunity to connect with them at our annual AI Governance World Conference” — Robert Smallwood

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Leading AI Experts to Present Sessions at AI Governance World Conference Las Vegas

The AI Governance World Conference 2026 focusing on AI readiness and governance, set for October 12–14 at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas, announces an impressive lineup of speakers, including experts from leading law firms and AI innovators

The event is headlined by two of the world’s most influential technology lawyers: Bennett Borden, formerly of DLA Piper, now with the hybrid law and technology firm Clarion AI Law Partners, and Peter Stockburger, with Foley & Lardner, a Top 50 Global law firm.

Bennett Borden is the Founder & CEO of Clarion AI Partners, a specialty law firm, and one of the few people globally to hold simultaneous credentials as an AI lawyer, data scientist, and AI ethicist. Borden brings unique insight from his background at the CIA, as Chief Data Scientist and Partner at DLA Piper, and through his globally recognized expertise on the legal, technological, and policy implications of AI. His leadership in AI governance and algorithmic bias testing serves clients ranging from technology and insurance to financial services, health, and life sciences, positioning him as a visionary authority on AI’s challenges and opportunities.

Peter Stockburger is a Partner with Foley & Lardner, and advises companies from Fortune 500 companies to ambitious startups. He partners with clients to build responsible AI systems, design scalable governance frameworks, implement privacy and cybersecurity programs that work in practice, and train teams on the responsible and ethical deployment of emerging technologies. Peter is also a recognized authority in autonomous vehicle law, advising some of the world’s leading organizations on the development and deployment of Level 3 and Level 4 autonomous systems. His deep experience spans AI risk management, privacy, security, and the intricate regulatory patchwork governing autonomous vehicle testing and deployment worldwide. A widely published author and speaker, Stockburger is renowned for his leadership in developing practical frameworks for responsible AI innovation and for co-authoring “The Future of Global AI Governance,” a white paper shaping best practices in this fast-moving field.

"We are pleased and proud to present leading AI Governance experts and the opportunity to connect with them at our annual AI Governance World Conference," stated Robert Smallwood, Chair of the Certified Information Governance Officers Association, the host organization.

AI Governance World Conference 2026 brings together top minds in AI governance, technology, and program management from diverse sectors such as law, healthcare, finance, and government. Attendees can expect cutting-edge case studies, interactive workshops, and invaluable networking with national and global experts from leading companies and organizations.

For more information and full conference details, visit the AI Governance World Conference 2026 website.

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Don’t miss this landmark event on the future of AI readiness and governance, innovation, and law—where the intersection of law and technology takes center stage.

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