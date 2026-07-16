Global Immigration Partners Warns EB-5 Investors: September 2026 Deadline Could Shape the Future of U.S. Green Cards

Global Immigration Partners PLLC Clarifies EB-5 Investment Requirements: Understanding the $800,000 vs. $1,050,000 Investment Levels and TEA Qualification Rules EB5 Green Card, EB5 Regional Center

Global Immigration Partners is urging prospective EB-5 investors to begin planning now

EB-5 grandfathering offers an important level of legal certainty at a time when immigration policy continues to evolve,” — Alexander Jovy

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Immigration Partners, PLLC, a leading U.S. immigration law firm headquartered in Washington, D.C., is urging prospective EB-5 investors to begin planning now as significant policy developments, increasing investor demand and an approaching statutory deadline reshape the U.S. Immigrant Investor Program.

With the September 30, 2026 grandfathering deadline rapidly approaching, immigration professionals are reporting a sharp increase in investor enquiries and petition filings as applicants seek to secure legal protections under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act (RIA) before the window closes.

According to Global Immigration Partners, investors who delay their applications risk encountering longer processing times, increased visa backlogs and potential legislative uncertainty.

EB-5 Programme Continues to Offer a Valuable Route to U.S. Permanent Residence

Despite ongoing political debate surrounding investment immigration, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program remains one of the most effective pathways for international investors and their families to obtain lawful permanent residence in the United States.

Current minimum investment thresholds remain unchanged:

US$800,000 for qualifying Rural, High-Unemployment (Targeted Employment Area) and Infrastructure projects.

US$1,050,000 for investments outside designated Targeted Employment Areas.

The programme requires investors to make a qualifying investment that creates or preserves at least ten full-time jobs for U.S. workers.

Grandfathering Protection Creates a Limited Opportunity

One of the most important features introduced by the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act is its grandfathering protection.

Investors who properly file their EB-5 petitions before 30 September 2026 are protected under federal law, allowing USCIS to continue processing their applications even if the Regional Center Program undergoes future legislative changes or expires after September 2027.

Industry experts believe this protection is becoming one of the primary reasons investors are accelerating their immigration plans.

"Grandfathering offers an important level of legal certainty at a time when immigration policy continues to evolve," explained Alexander Jovy, Co-Managing Partner of Global Immigration Partners.

"For many families, filing before the September 2026 deadline could provide reassurance that their application will continue moving forward regardless of future political developments."

Reserved Visa Categories Continue to Provide Important Advantages

The Reserved Visa Categories created under the Reform and Integrity Act continue to remain Current for investors from every country.

These include:

Rural Projects (20%)

High-Unemployment Area Projects (10%)

Infrastructure Projects (2%)

Because these reserved allocations currently remain available, many investors are choosing these categories to reduce potential waiting times while taking advantage of USCIS processing priorities.

However, Global Immigration Partners notes that increasing demand may eventually result in future backlogs, making early action advisable.

USCIS Raises the Bar on Financial Documentation

Alongside increasing application volumes, USCIS has significantly strengthened its review of investors' financial documentation.

Applicants should now expect more detailed examination of:

the lawful source of investment funds;

the movement and transfer of funds;

historical tax compliance;

banking documentation; and

supporting financial records covering several years.

For applicants from certain jurisdictions, including India, adjudicators are increasingly requesting evidence covering five to seven years of financial history, including overseas remittance documentation and Tax Collected at Source (TCS) compliance.

Preparing comprehensive documentation before filing can help minimise delays and Requests for Evidence.

Visa Bulletin Continues to Influence Investor Strategy

The latest U.S. Visa Bulletin continues to influence how investors approach the EB-5 programme.

While Reserved Categories remain current worldwide, the Unreserved category continues to experience significant pressure.

Indian-born investors remain subject to a Final Action Date of 1 May 2022, with the U.S. Department of State warning that additional retrogression or temporary visa unavailability remains possible if demand continues.

Chinese investors have seen only limited progress, with the Final Action Date advancing to 22 September 2016.

These developments continue to reinforce the strategic advantages of Reserved Category investments for many applicants.

Political Discussion Should Not Distract Eligible Investors

Although recent political proposals have suggested alternative investment-based immigration programmes, Global Immigration Partners emphasises that the EB-5 programme remains fully operational under existing federal law.

Investors should base their decisions on current legislation rather than speculation about future policy proposals.

"The EB-5 programme remains open for business," said Alexander Jovy.

"While there is always political discussion surrounding immigration policy, today's law provides investors with a clear pathway to permanent residence. Waiting unnecessarily may simply expose applicants to longer queues, increased scrutiny and missed opportunities."

Professional Advice More Important Than Ever

Given increasing USCIS scrutiny, evolving Visa Bulletin trends and the approaching September 2026 deadline, obtaining experienced legal guidance has become more important than ever.

Global Immigration Partners works with investors worldwide, providing strategic advice on:

EB-5 planning;

Regional Center due diligence;

source-of-funds preparation;

petition strategy;

concurrent Adjustment of Status filings; and

long-term U.S. immigration planning.

Every investor's circumstances are unique, and early legal planning can help reduce risk while maximising available immigration options.

About Global Immigration Partners

Global Immigration Partners, PLLC is an award-winning U.S. immigration law firm headquartered in Washington, D.C., serving clients across more than 30 countries through a network of international offices. The firm advises investors, entrepreneurs, multinational corporations, professionals and families on U.S. immigration matters, including the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, E-2 Treaty Investor Visas, L-1 Intracompany Transfers, employment-based immigration, family immigration and global mobility strategies.

Combining international reach with deep expertise in U.S. immigration law, Global Immigration Partners delivers practical, commercially focused legal solutions tailored to each client's immigration objectives.

Media Contact

Global Immigration Partners, PLLC

Washington, D.C.

🌐 www.globalimmigration.com

📧 info@globalimmigration.com

EB5 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.