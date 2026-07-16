Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former chief lending officer of Heritage State Bank
July 16, 2026
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former chief lending officer of Heritage State Bank
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Prohibition order against James Burns
Former Chief Lending Officer of Heritage State Bank, Lawrenceville, Illinois
Appraisal-Related Lending Misconduct
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