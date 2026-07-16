Freight Tank Inc. Launches One-Desk Freight Forwarding Across 48 States

New Ohio-based freight forwarder unifies consolidation, customs, transportation and warehousing into one continuous file with published rates and named leads.

Your estimate and your invoice should tell the same story. In this industry that sounds radical. We think it should just be how freight works.” — Chico Washington

STEUBENVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freight Tank Inc . Launches to Fix Freight's Biggest Headache: Too Many Vendors, No Single Source of TruthNew Ohio-based freight forwarder books, documents, and tracks every shipment as one continuous file — from first pickup quote to delivery sign-off — covering all 48 contiguous states from a single accountable desk. Freight Tank Inc., a full-service freight forwarding company headquartered in Steubenville, Ohio, announced its official launch. The company enters the market with a complete portfolio of freight services — parcel consolidation, customs brokerage, fulfillment, LTL, FTL and intermodal transportation, transload and cross-docking, and warehousing — all booked, documented, and tracked from one desk, by one team, under one published rate structure.The launch positions Freight Tank as a direct answer to one of the most persistent frustrations in American logistics: fragmentation. The company's founding premise is simple to state and rare to find in practice — a shipment should live as one clean, continuous file from the moment it is quoted to the moment the delivery is signed for, no matter how many modes, borders, or facilities it passes through along the way.A Market Built on Handoffs — and the Cost of Every One of ThemFor most small and mid-sized shippers, moving freight today means managing a stack of vendors. A consolidator pools the parcels. A customs broker files the entries. A carrier — or three — runs the linehaul. A warehouse holds the overflow. A fulfillment provider picks and packs. Between each of them sits a handoff, and every handoff is a place where a pallet, a document, or a cost can quietly fall into a void.The consequences are familiar to anyone who has run an operations desk: estimates that do not match invoices, status updates that contradict each other depending on which portal you open, exception calls that take days to resolve because no single party owns the answer, and finance teams reconciling three versions of the same shipment across three vendor systems.Freight Tank was founded on the belief that the problem is not any individual vendor — it is the seams between them."Shippers don't need another vendor — they need fewer handoffs," said Chico Washington, Chief Executive Officer of Freight Tank Inc. "Every logistics provider promises visibility, but visibility into a fragmented process is just a clearer view of the chaos. We built Freight Tank so that booking, paperwork, customs, and the final delivery notice all run through the same team. Your estimate and your invoice tell the same story. Operations, finance, and your end customer all read one status, not five. That is what we mean when we say freight forwarding, engineered."One Desk, Six CapabilitiesRather than assembling services through subcontracted patchwork, Freight Tank operates six core capabilities as a single accountable team.Parcel consolidation. Freight Tank pools small shipments into fewer, cheaper movements without losing the per-order trail. Shippers keep item-level visibility on every order inside the consolidated move, so cost savings never come at the price of accountability.Customs brokerage. Classification, entries, and duty handling are kept inside the same booking record as the freight itself. Cross-border moves do not leave the file; the paperwork travels with the shipment, and clearance milestones appear in the same log as pickup and delivery events.Fulfillment. Pick, pack, and dispatch operations are tied to live inventory counts and order priority, so what the shipper's system shows and what the shelf holds stay in agreement.Transportation. LTL, FTL, and intermodal capacity is booked on lanes shippers can actually schedule around — published windows, named equipment, and commitments the downstream dock can plan against.Transload and cross-docking. Cargo moves between truck, intermodal, and port quickly, with unload-sort-reload cycles engineered to keep dwell low and protect the schedules downstream. Shippers switch modes at the dock without absorbing long-term storage cost.Warehousing. Short-term and recurring storage runs with cycle counts that match what the customer's own system shows — because the warehouse and the booking desk are the same company reading the same file.Each capability can be used on its own, but the company expects most accounts to combine several — and the economics of the model are designed to reward exactly that, since every service added to a shipment stays inside the same record instead of spawning a new vendor relationship.Three Commitments Behind the ModelFreight Tank's operating model rests on three commitments the company says every account can hold it to.The first is that one desk owns the move. Booking, paperwork, customs, and the final delivery notice run through the same team, so nothing is handed off into a void. When something needs a decision, the shipper talks to the person responsible for it — a named lead, not a queue ticket. Planning, facility, and dispatch each have an owner on every account, and those owners are introduced by name at onboarding.The second is rates you can plan against. Freight Tank publishes its pricing and states its surcharges plainly, which means the estimate a shipper receives and the invoice they later pay tell the same story. The company treats the gap between quote and invoice — long accepted in the industry as a cost of doing business — as a defect to be engineered out.The third is a status everyone can read. Every shipment carries a plain-language milestone log that operations, finance, and the shipper's own customer can open at any time. There are no separate portals for separate services, no reconciling one vendor's "in transit" against another's "pending departure." One shipment, one file, one status."The industry has trained shippers to expect that the truth about their freight lives in five different places," Washington said. "We think that expectation is the single biggest tax on operations teams today. It is not paid in dollars on an invoice — it is paid in hours on the phone, in safety stock that exists only because nobody trusts the ETA, and in customers who stop asking because they stopped believing the answer. Freight Tank exists to give that time back."People on the Account, Not a QueueCentral to the launch is Freight Tank's staffing model. Every account is assigned named leads across the three functions that most often decide whether freight moves cleanly: planning, facility operations, and dispatch.The planning lead shapes lane strategy and the service model that keeps recurring freight predictable. The facility lead holds handling quality, packing standards, and outbound readiness to the agreed service level. The dispatch lead runs carrier handoff and clears exceptions with updates anyone can understand — written for the operations manager and the finance analyst alike, not in carrier shorthand.The company contrasts this deliberately with the ticket-queue support model that dominates the logistics industry, where a shipper's urgent exception lands in a shared inbox and is answered by whoever pulls it next. At Freight Tank, the person who answers is the person responsible.Built for the Messy LanesWhile Freight Tank serves standard freight across all 48 contiguous states, the company is explicit about the work it wants most: the shipments other providers quote reluctantly or decline outright.Oversize freight. Mixed parcels with too many line items. Cross-border moves where the customs file is half the work. Lanes that combine a consolidation, a transload, and a final-mile profile that does not fit a standard template. The company's estimate process is built to accept raw, unpolished shipment details — routing notes, parcel profiles, service-level requirements in whatever form the shipper has them — and return a clear plan and a real rate rather than a sales pitch.The company targets a response time of under two hours on booking requests, a standard it treats as an operating discipline rather than a marketing claim: every estimate request is logged, timed, and owned by a named member of the desk from the moment it arrives.A Client Portal Designed Around One QuestionAlongside the launch, Freight Tank is opening its client portal, built around the one question every stakeholder actually asks: where is my freight, and is anything wrong? The portal presents each shipment's milestone log in plain language, shows the same rate detail the invoice will carry, and gives operations, finance, and customer-facing teams a single link they can share instead of three logins they have to reconcile.Because the portal reads from the same continuous file the operating desk works in, there is no synchronization lag between what Freight Tank knows and what the customer sees. When dispatch clears an exception, the note the customer reads is the note the dispatcher wrote.Lane Programs and Membership PlansFor shippers with recurring volume, Freight Tank offers structured lane programs — standing arrangements on defined origin-destination pairs with committed service tiers, published rates, and scheduled capacity. Lane programs are designed to give operations teams something the spot market cannot: a schedule they can build the rest of the business around.The company also offers membership plans for accounts that want priority booking windows, extended documentation support, and consolidated monthly invoicing across all services. Plan details are published — consistent with the company's position that pricing a shipper cannot see is pricing a shipper cannot plan against.Headquartered in Ohio, Positioned for the CorridorFreight Tank operates from Steubenville, Ohio, in Jefferson County — a deliberate choice that places the company inside one of the country's most active freight corridors, within a day's drive of a majority of the U.S. population and at the intersection of major east-west interstate and rail infrastructure. From that base, the company coordinates a network of handling nodes that supports coverage across the 48 contiguous states, spanning major metros and the secondary markets where service quality most often breaks down."Steubenville is not an accident," Washington said. "The Ohio Valley moves an enormous amount of the country's freight, and it is full of the exact shippers we built this company for — manufacturers, distributors, and growing e-commerce brands that are too big for the parcel networks and too practical to pay enterprise-logistics prices. We wanted to build where our customers actually are."Onboarding Measured in Days, Not QuartersFreight Tank has also engineered its onboarding to reflect the same anti-friction philosophy as its operations. New accounts begin with a working session in which the planning lead maps the shipper's existing lanes, volumes, and pain points directly into the company's booking system. Rate cards are issued against published pricing before the first shipment moves, documentation templates are agreed up front, and the named leads for planning, facility, and dispatch are introduced before anything is tendered.The goal, the company says, is for a new account's first shipment to look and feel exactly like its hundredth: same file structure, same status log, same owners. There is no pilot-program limbo and no separate implementation team that disappears after the handover — because in a one-desk model, there is no one to hand over to.A Launch Aimed at a Larger ShiftFreight Tank's launch arrives as small and mid-sized shippers reassess logistics relationships built during years of volatile capacity and opaque pricing. Across the industry, operations teams that once accepted vendor sprawl as inevitable are consolidating toward providers that can hold more of the move under one roof — and prove it with documentation rather than dashboards.Freight Tank intends to compete precisely on that proof. Every claim in its model — published rates, named owners, one readable status — is verifiable by any account within its first weeks of shipping, and the company says it prefers to be judged on that experience rather than on promises.Accepting Shipments NowFreight Tank Inc. is now accepting shipment estimates and lane program inquiries. Shippers can submit routing details through the company's website and receive a documented plan and rate. The company's stated invitation to the market reflects its positioning: send us the messy lane — we like those.About Freight Tank Inc.Freight Tank Inc. is a freight forwarding company headquartered in Steubenville, Ohio. The company plans, books, and documents freight as one continuous file — from the first pickup quote to the delivery sign-off — covering all 48 contiguous U.S. states. Its services include parcel consolidation, customs brokerage, fulfillment, LTL, FTL and intermodal transportation, transload and cross-docking, and warehousing, delivered by a single accountable team with published rates, named account leads, and a plain-language shipment status that every stakeholder can read. Freight Tank Inc. is led by Chief Executive Officer Chico Washington.

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