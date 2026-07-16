Traffic Advisory - Nighttime Lane Closures Kings Highway and Harborview Road July 20-22

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 16, 2026) – The right-hand eastbound lane of Kings Highway turning onto Harborview Road will have lane closures 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday, July 20 through Wednesday, July 22 for Andrew Sitework to perform work on the traffic signal foundations.

Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

For information, contact Cheryl Robinson, Andrew Sitework at 239-851-7473.

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