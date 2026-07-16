Nonprofit Organization Kids On The Go Launches Community Campaign to Complete New Home for Children with Disabilities

Just Over $1 million raised; organization seeks community support to bring transformative new center to life

This new center represents hope, opportunity, and a future where every child can strengthen their abilities, build confidence, and reach their fullest potential..” — Kristy Schena

ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After nearly three decades of serving children with disabilities and developmental differences, Kids On The Go (KOTG) is embarking on its most ambitious chapter yet - creating a new home designed to expand services and provide life-changing opportunities for generations of Michigan families.Following the unexpected closure of its longtime location at the Nonprofit Center at Pare, Kids On The Go identified a new permanent home at 21801 Harper Avenue in St. Clair Shores, the former Barrister House Event Center. The move represents far more than a change of address. It is an opportunity to create a purpose-built, fully accessible center where children ages 3-17 can receive therapy, develop life skills, and build confidence in an inclusive environment.Just over $1 million in gifts and pledges has been secured toward the $2 million capital project, but Kids On The Go is now calling on the community to help raise the remaining funds needed to complete renovations and fully equip the center for future programming and community use.For nearly 30 years, Kids On The Go has provided no-cost physical, occupational, speech, and recreational therapy programs that empower children and teens - ages 3-17 - with disabilities and differences to thrive. The new facility will significantly expand those opportunities while creating a welcoming space for families and community partners.Planned features include:A dedicated family lobby with parent resources and support services;An instructional kitchen to teach nutrition, wellness, and independent living skills;An adaptive gym and fitness space;A Teens to Work classroom and store to prepare young adults for employment and independence;Community conference and meeting space;Partnerships with organizations including SPARC, Nourished Living, and Ribbons of Hope.The expanded center will allow Kids On The Go to increase capacity, enhance accessibility, and create flexible spaces designed specifically for the diverse needs of the children and families it serves."For nearly three decades, it has been an honor to serve some of the most extraordinary children and families in our community," said Kristy Schena, Founder and Executive Director of Kids On The Go. "This new center represents hope, opportunity, and a future where every child can strengthen their abilities, build confidence, and reach their fullest potential. Together, we are creating a place where every child belongs and every family feels supported."As one of Michigan's leading organizations serving children with disabilities and differences, Kids On The Go's new center will become a hub for therapy, education, recreation, and community collaboration - ensuring that more children have access to the support they need to thrive.To learn more about the campaign or make a donation, please visit: www.kidsonthegocamp.com About Kids On The Go: Kids On The Go is a Michigan-based nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering children and young adults with disabilities and developmental differences through no-cost physical, occupational, speech, and recreational therapy programs, life skills development, and inclusive community experiences. Since 1997, Kids On The Go has helped thousands of children and families build confidence, independence, and hope for the future. For more information, please visit their website: www.kidsonthegocamp.com

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