Revive Design and Renovation Named One of Tampa Bay's Fastest-Growing Companies for Third Consecutive Year

Justin Caballero, President of Revive Design and Renovation Revive Design and Renovation Bathroom Design

Full-service interior design and home remodeling firm earns 2026 Fast 50 recognition as it expands into the Orlando market

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revive Design and Renovation , a full-service interior design and home remodeling firm based in Tampa , has been named one of the fastest-growing companies in the Tampa Bay area for 2026. The recognition marks the third consecutive year the family-owned company has earned a spot on the Tampa Bay Business Journal's Fast 50 list and follows its landmark achievement in 2024, when it was named the No. 1 fastest-growing business in the region.Revive Design and Renovation specializes in transforming residential spaces through innovative design and expert craftsmanship, delivering high-quality remodeling projects that combine aesthetic vision with functional excellence."Our growth comes from a relentless focus on the client experience and a deep investment in our people. We have built a vertically integrated model with in-house design, custom cabinetry through Momentum Cabinetry, and plumbing and electrical services through Revive Mechanical Services, allowing us to maintain a level of quality control and efficiency that most remodelers simply cannot match," said Caballero. "We run the business on the Entrepreneurial Operating System, hire and develop A-players, and view the company as a vehicle for personal and professional growth. When our team grows, the business grows alongside it."The recognition comes as Revive continues its strategic expansion beyond Tampa Bay following the opening of its second Florida location in Winter Park this year."The most exciting moment was opening our second location in Orlando , which marked a major milestone in our growth and validated that the systems, brand and team we built in Tampa could successfully expand beyond our home market," said Justin Caballero, President of Revive Design and Renovation. "Being recognized as one of Tampa Bay's fastest-growing companies reflects our team's unwavering dedication to quality, client satisfaction and innovation in the home remodeling industry."Revive Design and Renovation has built a reputation as one of the most accomplished remodeling firms in the growing Tampa Bay and Orlando regions. Guided by its mission of "Life Improvement Through Home Improvement," the company has been voted Best Home Remodeling Company five consecutive years.Today, Revive ranks among the nation's largest design and renovation firms, delivering high-end, thoughtfully designed spaces that combine functionality, innovation and exceptional craftsmanship.Looking ahead, Revive is prioritizing strategic expansion and operational excellence. The successful launch of its Winter Park location has positioned the company for continued growth beyond Tampa Bay."My top priority is to establish Revive as the premier remodeling company in Orlando while continuing to revolutionize our workflows through AI and enhance every aspect of the customer experience," said Caballero. "By focusing on market leadership, operational innovation and exceptional service, we are building a foundation that will drive our long-term growth and success."About Revive Design and RenovationRevive Design and Renovation is a family-owned remodeling company serving the Tampa and Orlando areas. Known for trusted craftsmanship and exceptional client care, Revive combines over 200 years of industry experience with a commitment to stress-free, detail-oriented remodeling. Revive is also challenging industry norms by being upfront about timelines, and potential challenges, while backing its work with customer reviews, white glove service and a five-year full craftsmanship warranty. Recognized for its rapid growth and excellence, Revive made the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private businesses and the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Fast 50. The company also earned a spot on Qualified Remodeler’s 2025 Top 500 List, highlighting its leadership in interior design, kitchen, and bath remodeling.For more information visit: https://www.revivedesignandrenovation.com/

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