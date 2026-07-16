Mosaic Health Solutions Co-Hosts Its First Clinical Informatics Mixer at Stanford

Clinical Informatics Mixer, presented by Life Science Entrepreneurs, July 16, 2026, Treehouse, Stanford.

Weeks after incorporating, Nihit Gurram's medication safety startup convenes clinicians, informaticists, and founders around AI, EHRs, and care delivery.

The hardest problems in clinical informatics do not get solved in a product spec” — Nihit Gurram

STANFORD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mosaic Health Solutions , a healthcare technology company building AI-powered clinical decision support for medication safety in older adults, will co-host a Clinical Informatics Mixer at The Treehouse in Stanford on Thursday, July 16, 2026. Co-Presented by Life Science Entrepreneurs, the evening carries the theme “AI, EHRs and the Future of Care Delivery” and gathers clinicians, health informaticists, and early-stage founders working where clinical practice meets applied technology.It is the first event the company has hosted since incorporating as a Delaware C-corporation in June. The mixer runs from 6 PM to 8 PM. Registration is open at luma.com/LSE2607.Founded by healthcare technologist Nihit Gurram , Mosaic Health Solutions develops transparent, explainable tools that help clinicians catch medication-related risk in aging patients before it causes harm. Hosting a room full of the people who build and use those tools, Gurram says, is a deliberate extension of that work rather than a departure from it.“The hardest problems in clinical informatics do not get solved in a product spec,” said Gurram, the company’s founder. “They get solved when the person writing the code and the person running a fifteen-minute visit are in the same room, talking honestly about why the last tool did not get used. That conversation is scarce. We decided to host it instead of waiting for an invitation to one.”Convening Around the Adoption GapGurram’s recurring argument is that health technology has spent a decade optimizing for algorithm accuracy while the real constraint sits somewhere else entirely. A tool that is correct but slow, or correct but buried behind another tab, or correct but noisy enough to be tuned out, does not change what happens to a patient. His design answer is what he calls glass-box reasoning: systems that show their work rather than asking a clinician to trust a verdict.That question sits at the center of the mixer’s theme. Electronic health records hold the record of care, and AI increasingly proposes what to do next, but neither settles whether a clinician will act on what appears in front of them during a short visit. The event gathers people who touch that problem from different angles, from bedside workflow to informatics infrastructure.Momentum Behind the First EventThe mixer caps a fast stretch for the young company. Mosaic Health Solutions incorporated as a Delaware C-corporation in June, established a board advisory team spanning clinical and business development expertise, and launched its corporate home at mosaichealthsolutions.io. Its minimum viable product is scheduled to begin a clinical pilot in August 2026.Gurram completes his master’s degree in health informatics at the University of South Florida in August 2026 and begins medical school at the Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine in July 2026, continuing to build the company alongside his clinical training. He was selected as a semi-finalist for the Nucleate SF Activator as a lead inventor.Gurram is a healthcare technologist and incoming medical student. He is not a licensed physician, and his commentary addresses how clinical tools and systems should be designed rather than the care of individual patients.About Mosaic Health SolutionsMosaic Health Solutions builds AI-powered clinical decision support that helps clinicians catch medication-related risk in older adults before it causes harm. By translating established clinical criteria into transparent, explainable tools at the point of care, the company focuses on the prescribing cascades, anticholinergic burden, and fall risk that disproportionately affect aging patients. Its mission is to make preventive medication safety practical for the clinicians and families who need it most. Learn more at www.mosaichealthsolutions.io

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