SOJOS Launches Tropic Collection Featuring Exclusive Kulani Kinis Eyewear Collaboration

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global eyewear brand SOJOS Vision introduces its new Tropic Collection, a sun-inspired assortment of fashion-forward sunglasses designed to bring a vacation state of mind into everyday styling. The collection features two exclusive co-branded styles created in collaboration with Australian swim and lifestyle brand Kulani Kinis , Kulani x SOJOS Sunrise and Kulani x SOJOS Sunset, which made their debut during the Kulani Kinis x SOJOS Eyewear Miami Swim Week runway showcase.Created for the Miami Swim Week runway, the six-piece sunglass capsule captures the feeling that summer might never end. Inspired by sunshine adventures and the moments that unfold between the first and last light of the day, the collection combines SOJOS’ accessible, trend-forward approach to eyewear with Kulani Kinis’ carefree coastal spirit.Featuring three custom colorways per silhouette, the capsule includes six styles crafted from premium acetate and finished with polarized lenses, combining elevated construction with everyday functionality. The collection retails for $49.99 and is available now at SOJOSVision.com and the SOJOS Amazon storefront.“This capsule always felt like it belonged in Tropic Tours, this little world we’d been building. It’s hard to imagine it without it now. Together with SOJOS, we designed the two silhouettes with our favorite times of day in mind, SUNRISE and SUNSET, imagining all the little moments that happen between them. Watching them make their debut at Miami Swim Week was such a special, tingly moment, and we’ve been waiting ever since to finally let them out into the sunshine!” said Dani Atkins, Co-Founder of Kulani Kinis.Kulani x SOJOS Sunrise: Named after one of summer’s most inspiring moments, SUNRISE captures the feeling of possibility at the beginning of every morning. Featuring a sharper, bolder silhouette, the style is designed for the first swim, first coffee, and first adventure of the day.Kulani x SOJOS Sunset: Inspired by the golden stretch of the day when no one is quite ready to head home, SUNSET features a softer, rounded silhouette made for lingering beach days, sunset dinners, and evenings spent outdoors.SOJOS: SOJOS is an eyewear brand dedicated to empowering women through stylish and affordable sunglasses. Recognizing a gap in the market between flimsy, low-cost frames and overpriced luxury options, SOJOS aims to offer luxurious quality and trendy designs at accessible prices. Their mission is to inspire boldness and confidence, providing women with the perfect accessory to pursue their passions fearlessly. At the core of SOJOS' philosophy is empowerment, striving to make every woman and man feel powerful and confident through their thoughtfully designed eyewear.Kulani Kinis: Kulani Kinis is a globally loved swimwear and lifestyle brand known for its bold prints, feel-good fits, and inclusive community.

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