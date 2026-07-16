Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol to Host 'Christmas in July' with Santa and Family Activities

Gordon and Ellen Crowell of The Dear Santa Foundation will bring holiday cheer to Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol's "Christmas in July: Photos with Santa" event on July 24 in Allentown. Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol, Change on Hamilton and The Dear Santa Foundation, celebrate "Christmas in July: Photos with Santa," a free family event with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Crayola coloring kits, summer treats, and local resources. Free Community Event Celebrates Families and Holiday Magic in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Free community celebration welcomes families of all ages for photos with Santa, holiday activities, and opportunities to connect with local resources.

Events like Christmas in July: Photos with Santa remind people that hope, joy, and support aren't seasonal, they're available year-round.” — Molly Stanton, Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol Assistant Administrator

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The holiday season arrives early in downtown Allentown as Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol invites children, families, and residents from throughout Lehigh County and surrounding communities to celebrate Christmas in July: Photos with Santa, a free family event on Friday, July 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Change on Hamilton , 927 W. Hamilton Street., Allentown, PA 18101.Free to the public, the first 100 children will have the opportunity to capture memorable holiday photos with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus before enjoying complimentary Crayola Giant Coloring Kits, Shake Shack frozen custard treats, and other family-friendly activities. Admission is free, and all community members are encouraged to attend.The event is presented in partnership with The Dear Santa Foundation , a Lehigh Valley nonprofit founded by Gordon and Ellen Crowell, who have served the region as Santa and Mrs. Claus since 2017. Inspired by serving families experiencing homelessness and financial hardship, the foundation's mission is to fulfill Christmas wishes for underprivileged families throughout the year through acts of kindness, community service, and philanthropy that restore hope and strengthen families."One magical moment can mean everything to a child," said Gordon Crowell, founder of The Dear Santa Foundation. "Whether it's a photo with Santa, a simple gift, or just sharing joy together, our mission has always been to remind families that they are seen, valued, and cared for.""Events like Christmas in July: Photos with Santa remind people that hope, joy, and support aren't seasonal, they're available year-round,” said Molly Stanton, Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol Assistant Administrator. “Whether families come for a photo with Santa, to enjoy the activities, or simply spend time together, we welcome everyone to celebrate with us while learning about the many resources available throughout our community.”Hosted at Change on Hamilton, Christmas in July reflects Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol's ongoing commitment to reducing stigma surrounding substance use disorders while building healthy, connected communities and bringing residents together through family-friendly events, education, and access to local resources. Throughout the year, Change on Hamilton provides individuals and families impacted by substance use with opportunities to participate in activities that promote long-term wellness.Christmas in July: Photos with Santa is one of many community initiatives led by Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol to promote health, wellness, recovery and community connection across the region. During the past year, the department has expanded access to care through new public health kiosks providing free naloxone and harm reduction supplies, supported the reopening of Treatment Trends, Inc.’s newly renovated Allentown residential treatment facility, hosted the community screening of Pardon Me, and continued investing in programs that connect residents with treatment, recovery resources, and hope.Event Details:Christmas in July: Photos with SantaFriday, July 24, 2026 | Change on Hamilton, 927 W. Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA 1810111:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.Hosted by Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol, Change on Hamilton, The Dear Santa FoundationNo registration required.For more information about Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol events, programs and resources, visit riseaboveopioids.com.About Lehigh County Drug and AlcoholLehigh County Drug & Alcohol leads the county's efforts to prevent substance misuse, expand access to treatment, and support long-term recovery through education, community partnerships, and evidence-based services. Working alongside healthcare providers, schools, law enforcement, treatment organizations, and recovery advocates, the department connects individuals and families to prevention programs, treatment resources, harm reduction services, and recovery support. Through initiatives like Rise Above Opioids, Lehigh County Drug & Alcohol is committed to reducing stigma, strengthening community wellness, and ensuring every resident has access to the resources needed to build healthier lives. Learn more at riseaboveopioids.org.About Change on Hamilton Recovery CenterChange on Hamilton Recovery Center is a vital part of Lehigh County’s harm reduction strategy, operated by volunteers in recovery and professional staff. Change on Hamilton’s mission is to provide a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment for individuals navigating all stages of recovery from substance use. The center provides case management, 12-step support groups, recovery activities, clothing banks, and community drives to meet the diverse needs of those seeking support. While not a treatment facility, the center offers referrals to treatment and essential resources for individuals at all stages of recovery. The center’s programs are designed to foster hope, inspire change, and empower individuals to build meaningful lives in recovery.

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