New Forbes Book Challenges CEOs to Rethink Leadership: Inspire Yourself First to Inspire Others

“It’s Lonely at the Top: CEO Strategies to Inspire Yourself and Your Top Team” by Nancy MacKay Forbes Books, the exclusive book publisher of Forbes. Nancy MacKay, author of "It's Lonely at the Top: CEO Strategies for Inspiring Yourself and Your Team"

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nancy MacKay, an author and the CEO of MacKay CEO Forums, shows why true leadership is about self-leadership and explains how to achieve it in her recently released book, “ It’s Lonely at the Top: CEO Strategies for Inspiring Yourself and Your Team .”“The CEOs who truly excel, who find deep fulfillment while delivering exceptional results, all share one critical trait,” MacKay writes. “They’ve mastered the ability to inspire themselves first before attempting to inspire others.”“It’s Lonely at the Top,” published by Forbes Books and available at retailers throughout Canada and the U.S., outlines habits and strategies leaders can use to help them motivate others to perform at their best. Individual chapters are devoted to mastering different aspects of leadership, from relationship mastery to innovation mastery to responsibility mastery.MacKay says that, unfortunately, her book’s title is true in too many cases. Leadership can indeed be lonely, with those at the top feeling the weight of responsibility, the constant pressure to perform, and the challenge of balancing business demands with personal well-being.But she assures readers that it doesn’t have to be this way. Since founding MacKay CEO Forums two decades ago, she has worked with more than 5,000 CEOs, executives, and business owners across Canada and around the world. She has seen firsthand that when CEOs commit to mastering the essential elements of inspired leadership, their organizations thrive, their relationships deepen, and their impact multiplies.MacKay puts her CEO coaching experience to work for her readers, helping them to understand that true success in inspired leadership begins with a deep sense of self-love, purpose, unstoppable confidence, and well-being.MacKay also tells readers that her book is more than a guide.“It’s an invitation to join a community of CEOs who are committed to our dream of populating the world with inspiring leaders and making the world better, one day at a time,” she writes. “You’ll create your own road map to inspired leadership mastery, supported by the insights and experiences of CEOs who have walked this path before you.”Nancy MacKay, author of “It’s Lonely at the Top: CEO Strategies for Inspiring Yourself and Your Team,” is the founder and CEO of MacKay CEO Forums, Canada’s premier peer learning organization for CEOs, executives, and business owners. Since 2005, she has worked with more than 5,000 leaders to help them accelerate growth, save time, and build inspiring organizations. She also is the bestselling co-author of “I Don’t Have Time,” and is a sought-after keynote speaker on inspired leadership and high-performance cultures.Forbes Books is the exclusive book publisher of Forbes. Forbes Books identifies and selects authors who are game changers and thought leaders in their fields. They are people who recognize how publishing a book can elevate their message and inspire audiences to better themselves and the world around them. Since its launch in 2016, Forbes Books has grown into the premier independent business book publisher.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.