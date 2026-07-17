PPS House Buyers Helps Family Sell House Fast for Cash in Houston

PPS House Buyers of Houston We buy houses in all of Houston

PPS House Buyers, a Houston cash home buyer, purchased a hoarded, one-acre home so a Houston family could sell house fast for cash in Houston.

We buy houses in Houston in every condition, no matter how much work they need. Our goal was to make this one part of his life simple.” — Joel Medrano

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PPS House Buyers, a cash home-buying company based in Houston, has purchased a hoarded, one-acre family home for a Houston-area homeowner, giving Michael one less thing to manage during a year marked by loss and illness. The purchase is the latest example of how the company helps Houston families sell their house fast for cash in Houston and the surrounding communities, regardless of a property's condition.A Family Facing Loss on Multiple FrontsMichael's story reflects the kind of hardship many families face at once. In the same year, Michael cared for both of his parents simultaneously. His mother was placed on hospice care in his home while his father fought lung cancer, bone cancer and brain cancer. At the same time, Michael's wife was undergoing her own cancer diagnosis and surgery. Michael's mother passed away, and just one week later, his father passed away as well.Before his father's death, he signed the family home on Champion Village Drive, in the Greater Houston area, over to Michael. The situation was complicated further by Michael's brother, who was living in the house without paying rent. Michael's father had already begun eviction proceedings before he passed, and Michael had to restart that process on his own.A Houston-Area House That Needed a Lot of WorkBecause of everything the family was managing, the property had been neglected for a long time. The house and the surrounding one-acre lot had become hoarded, both inside and out. The yard needed serious cleanup, the carpet was worn out and needed to be pulled up, and several rooms required fresh flooring, cleaning and repair work from top to bottom.Michael had hoped to fix up the property himself, but he was already maintaining his own home while managing two cancer battles in the family, an eviction and a full house clean-out. Taking on a second property was not realistic."I had a whole lot of stuff piled on my plate," Michael said. "I just needed somebody to take this house off my hands so I could focus on one thing at a time."How PPS House Buyers Delivered a Fast Cash Offer in HoustonMichael called PPS House Buyers looking for a straightforward answer. The team listened to his situation and scheduled a walk-through the next day. After reviewing the hoarding, the yard, the flooring and the repairs the house needed, PPS House Buyers made Michael a fair cash offer within 24 hours, matching the timeline the company promises Houston-area homeowners looking to sell house fast for cash in Houston.Because PPS House Buyers purchases homes in any condition, Michael did not need to clean out the hoarded rooms, repair the yard, replace the flooring or resolve the situation with his brother still living in the house. PPS House Buyers took on all of it, allowing Michael to focus on his own home and his family's healing instead of a second property in disrepair. We buy houses in Houston in every condition, no matter how much work they need," said Joel Medrano, President of PPS House Buyers. "Michael had already been through so much. Our goal was to make this one part of his life simple and easy."Houston-Area Cash Home Buyer Serving Homeowners in Any SituationMichael's case is one of hundreds PPS House Buyers has handled since Joel Medrano founded the company in 2017. As a cash home buyer in Houston, the company has worked with more than 600 homeowners facing circumstances ranging from hoarding and deferred maintenance to foreclosure, liens, tenant disputes and inherited property. Sellers do not pay for repairs, commissions, fees or closing costs, and the company handles the paperwork at no cost.For homeowners who inherit a property mid-crisis, as Michael did, or who simply do not have the time, money or energy to prepare a house for a traditional sale, PPS House Buyers offers an alternative built around speed and simplicity. Houston families can request a free, no-obligation home evaluation and typically receive a cash offer within a day, with some closings completed in as little as three days.About PPS House BuyersPPS House Buyers is a Houston-area home-buying company, based in a physical office in the Heights, that purchases houses in any condition for cash, including homes that need major repairs, clean-outs or have tenant issues. Founded by Joel Medrano in 2017, the company works directly with Houston families to make fast, fair cash offers and close on the seller's schedule, without commissions, fees or closing costs. More information is available at https://ppshousebuyers.com/

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