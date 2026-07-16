Sean Stroebel to Appear on Blue Collar America TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sean Stroebel, founder of Confetti Productions and a concert production and concert labor professional, is set to appear on Blue Collar America TV, where he will share insights on live event production, problem-solving, and building a career in the concert industry.Blue Collar America TV is a cinematic docuseries that spotlights the operators building the real world — the general contractors, trade experts, and construction leaders turning plans into reality through skill, leadership, and execution. Each episode takes viewers inside the journey of a successful contractor, revealing how they win jobs, manage crews, solve problems under pressure, and scale in one of the toughest industries.You can find out more about the show by going to website In his episode, Stroebel will explore his transition from construction into full-time concert production, the value of saying "yes" to new opportunities, solving challenges under pressure, and how dedication, adaptability, and strong industry relationships can open doors to long-term careers in live entertainment.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Blue Collar America TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Sean's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.bluecollaramericatv.com/sean-stroebel

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