TALG's Tenny Amin and Kate Vescera Earn Executive Leadership Award Nominations

Tenny Rostomian-Amin Katherine Vescera

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TALG , a bicoastal corporate and litigation law firm, announced today that Co-Founder and Partner Tenny Rostomian-Amin and Chief Operating Officer Katherine Vescera have been named as nominees for the prestigious Orange County Executive Forum & Leadership Awards, presented by LA Times Studios.The annual awards program recognizes influential Orange County C-Suite executives, founders and in-house counsel who are driving meaningful innovation, strategic growth and lasting structural impact within their organizations and across the broader Southern California business ecosystem."To have Tenny and Kate recognized alongside Orange County's most impactful business voices is an incredible honor," said Ismail Amin, Co-Founder and Partner at TALG. “This is a true reflection of Tenny and Kate’s talent and unending commitment to excellence.”Tenny has been instrumental in shaping TALG’s trajectory as a powerhouse firm specializing in complex business litigation, mergers and acquisitions, healthcare law and intellectual property. Known for her strategic, client-first approach, Tenny’s leadership has expanded the firm's footprint, especially in the area of family law, while maintaining an unyielding commitment to legal excellence.Kate oversees the operational ecosystem and strategic infrastructure that power TALG's cross-market success. Her nomination highlights her exceptional ability to streamline law firm management, cultivate a high-performance organizational culture and implement operational frameworks that support the firm's rapid scaling and high-stakes client delivery.The finalists will be celebrated at an awards luncheon and panel discussion hosted by LA Times Studios on September 9, 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.