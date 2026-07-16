Aravilla Sarasota Sees Early Success with Amba Technology, Reporting One Month Without Falls

Aravilla Sarasota uses Amba’s discreet monitoring technology to identify health changes before they lead to falls, hospitalizations, or a loss of independence in Florida’s first all-female memory care wing.

Using Amba’s discreet monitoring technology, Aravilla Sarasota experienced a month with no falls in Florida’s first all-female memory care wing.

The biggest factor that impacts resident outcomes and community census is a fall. I believe Amba has contributed to both fall reduction and fewer hospitalizations.” — Tracy D’Andrea, RN, owner and operator of Aravilla Sarasota

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aravilla Sarasota, a senior living community offering assisted living and memory care, is leveraging Amba’s passive monitoring technology in Florida's first all-female memory care neighborhood to help caregivers detect subtle health changes before they escalate into falls, hospitalizations, or a loss of independence. Care teams gain continuous insights into residents' movement, sleep, bathroom activity, heart rate, and respiratory patterns, enabling earlier intervention, more personalized care, and improved support for residents living with dementia.

The community is also using HeyAmba, Amba’s AI assistant, which gives care teams a 24/7 assistant they can ask questions in real time. Team members can ask questions such as “HeyAmba, who’s out of bed right now?” or “Which residents are trending down in their sleep health?” and receive immediate answers that help direct care.

Aravilla Sarasota first deployed Amba in November 2025, and just one month after implementation, the community reported zero falls in its monitored memory care neighborhood. The community has already identified potential health concerns, including early signs of urinary tract infections, allowing staff to intervene sooner and potentially prevent avoidable hospital visits.

Amba's proactive passive monitoring platform uses discreet sensors and clinical oversight to continuously track resident activity without cameras, wearables, or intrusive devices. The technology strengthens resident care by providing care teams with actionable data that can be shared with family members and healthcare providers.

"We have definitely seen a decrease in falls, particularly in resident rooms where Amba is actively monitoring," said Tracy D’Andrea, RN, owner and operator of Aravilla Sarasota. "In fact, we experienced one month with no falls at all, which is remarkable for a memory care population. More importantly, Amba provides the information we need to be proactive rather than reactive. It helps us understand changes in resident behavior, so we can intervene earlier and keep residents healthier and safer."

“We share Aravilla’s genuine commitment to the well-being of its residents and are thrilled to see such tremendous results with Amba,” said Stuart Hamilton, Founder and CEO of Amba. “This is what we developed Amba to do: make a meaningful difference in the lives of older adults while preserving their dignity and independence as they age.”

The implementation aligns closely with Aravilla Sarasota's resident-centered philosophy, emphasizing dignity, independence, and privacy. Amba's sensors remain completely unobtrusive and require no changes to residents' daily routines.

Families and referral partners have responded positively as well. The technology has become a meaningful differentiator during tours and has contributed to increased confidence among prospective residents and family members evaluating memory care options.

"The biggest factor that impacts resident outcomes and community census is a fall," D’Andrea said. "When residents experience serious falls, they often go to the hospital, decline further, and may never return to their community. I believe Amba has contributed to both fall reduction and fewer hospitalizations."

Based on the program's success, Aravilla Sarasota plans to expand Amba throughout its remaining Sarasota neighborhoods and eventually to its Clearwater community.

Upcoming Events

Aravaila will participate in a 30-minute webinar as part of Amba’s Dementia, Data & Dignity Series called Before the Fall: The Power of Prediction. This session is designed for senior living executives, clinical leaders, memory care teams and others interested in how passive monitoring, actionable insights and privacy-first technology can support better care planning, stronger communication and more confident decision-making.

Before the Fall: The Power of Prediction

July 23 at 11:00 a.m. EDT

Guest: Tracy D’Andrea, Aravilla Memory Care

To learn more, call (561) 782-4491 or visit AmbaWebinars.com.

Aravilla is also inviting the public to attend a Blooms and Breakthroughs event, where attendees can experience firsthand how Amba’s wellness technology is helping residents stay healthier, safer, out of the hospital, and more independent, while creating a beautiful summer floral arrangement.

Blooms and Breakthroughs

The Future of Care Is in Full Bloom at Aravilla Sarasota

July 30, 2026

4:30-6:30 p.m.

5251 Proctor Rd., Sarasota, FL 34231

Main Atrium, 1st Floor, Memory Care

Guests will enjoy floral design instruction, light refreshments, and an interactive presentation showcasing how innovative technologies like Amba are transforming senior living through proactive, predictive care.

Additional event details and registration information are available at https://www.aravillasarasota.com/.

About Aravilla Sarasota

Aravilla Sarasota is a premier senior living community offering assisted living and memory care services. Known for its innovative approach to resident wellness, Aravilla Sarasota is home to Florida's first all-female memory care neighborhood and continues to invest in technologies and programs that enhance resident safety, engagement, and quality of life.

About Amba

Amba provides passive monitoring and real-time health insights that help senior living communities deliver more proactive, personalized care. Using discreet sensors and clinical oversight, Amba enables early detection, supports care teams, and improves operational efficiency while preserving resident independence and dignity. For more information, visit www.amba.co.

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