Investigators Working To Identify Driver Involved In McGavock Pike Fatal Hit & Run Crash

Traffic Division investigators are working to identify the driver of a dark colored pickup truck that fatally struck a female pedestrian last Friday night in a hit and run crash on McGavock Pike near Elm Hill Pike. The pedestrian, Jaime Magsam, 48, died at Skyline Medical Center after sustaining critical injuries in the crash.

The preliminary investigation indicates Magsam may have been standing in the left-hand turn lane when she was struck by the truck (seen in an attached photo). Based on vehicle parts left at the scene, the truck is believed to be a 2011-2014 GMC Sierra 2500.

Anyone with information on this fatal hit and run crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.