Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,955 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,842 in the last 365 days.

Investigators Working To Identify Driver Involved In McGavock Pike Fatal Hit & Run Crash

Traffic Division investigators are working to identify the driver of a dark colored pickup truck that fatally struck a female pedestrian last Friday night in a hit and run crash on McGavock Pike near Elm Hill Pike. The pedestrian, Jaime Magsam, 48, died at Skyline Medical Center after sustaining critical injuries in the crash.

The preliminary investigation indicates Magsam may have been standing in the left-hand turn lane when she was struck by the truck (seen in an attached photo). Based on vehicle parts left at the scene, the truck is believed to be a 2011-2014 GMC Sierra 2500.

Anyone with information on this fatal hit and run crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Investigators Working To Identify Driver Involved In McGavock Pike Fatal Hit & Run Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.