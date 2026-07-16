Investigators Working To Identify Maroon Sedan/Driver Involved In July 1 Hit and Run On Nolensville Pike

Traffic Division investigators are working to identify the male driver involved in the July 1 hit and run that injured a 32-year-old man as he was crossing Nolensville Pike. The suspect vehicle (a maroon sedan seen in attached images) made a left out of the K&S World Market parking lot onto Nolensville Pike when he struck the pedestrian and continued driving northbound.

The 32-year-old was transported to Southern Hills Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information on the maroon sedan or driver pictured is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

