11th Battalion Conducts Change of Command at Los Alamitos

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. — The 11th Battalion (Pathfinders), part of the Army Reserve Careers Group, held a change of command ceremony at Los Alamitos Army Airfield July 10. Col. Cory Critchley presided over the ceremony, where Lt. Col. Christopher Ballard relinquished command to Lt. Col. Daniel Gusich.

The 11th Battalion is responsible for growing and sustaining the strength of the Army Reserve through reenlistment and accessioning programs across California and Nevada. Comprising more than 100 soldiers, the unit plays a critical role in mentoring and guiding soldiers and officers toward continued service in the Army Reserve.

Lt. Col. Ballard, who has served in the Army Reserve since 2003, concludes his tenure as battalion commander after a career that includes service in Afghanistan and as a joint strategic planner for the Department of State. While serving with the State Department's Afghanistan Coordination Task Force in August 2021, Ballard worked to identify and evacuate thousands of Afghan refugees within a 10-day period. His leadership has been instrumental in the battalion’s mission to support combatant commanders with highly motivated, skill-rich operational forces.

Lt. Col. Gusich, the incoming commander, brings a wealth of experience to the 11th Battalion. Commissioned as an engineer officer in 2006, Gusich has served in diverse roles, including combat deployments in Iraq, as a facilities master planner with Army North, and most recently as the Reserve Integration and Talent Management Branch chief within the Headquarters Department of the Army.

The 11th Battalion headquarters, located on the Joint Force Training Base in Los Alamitos, oversees seven areas and a Special Missions Team, ensuring that career counselors provide essential guidance to soldiers across the region.