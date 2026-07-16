New Research Confirms Complete Playground Creates an Inclusive Experience for All Families

The research was made possible through a collaborative partnership between Complete Playground, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in NYC, and the GENES: IS Lab at the University of Houston.

First study of its kind in New York finds families of neurodiverse and neurotypical children report equally high levels of belonging and inclusion.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new study, the first of its kind conducted in New York, confirms the powerful impact of inclusive play spaces on children and families.The research was made possible through a collaborative partnership between Complete Playground , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in NYC, and the GENES: IS Lab at the University of Houston.Researchers surveyed nearly 300 families who visited Complete Playground, gathering feedback from parents of both neurodiverse and neurotypical children. Families shared their experiences regarding the playground’s physical environment, sense of belonging, staff interactions, and opportunities for play and social engagement.The findings revealed a clear and consistent outcome: families across all groups reported feeling equally welcomed and included. Parents of neurodiverse children and parents of neurotypical children expressed similarly high levels of satisfaction with the playground’s inclusive atmosphere, pointing to Complete Playground’s welcoming culture and accessible physical environment as standout strengths.To gain deeper insight into families’ experiences, researchers also conducted focus groups with participating parents and staff members. The conversations echoed the survey findings, offering firsthand accounts of the playground’s inclusive culture. Staff described their intentional efforts to create a welcoming, engaging environment where every child and family feels supported. Parents, in turn, described Complete Playground as a place where children are free to be themselves, where differences are embraced, and where friendships form naturally.“Parents consistently described Complete Playground as much more than a play space,” the research team noted. “It is a community where children can connect, grow, and play together without barriers, and where families feel a genuine sense of belonging.”The study underscores the important role that intentionally designed inclusive environments play in fostering social connection, acceptance, and positive experiences for children and families of all backgrounds and abilities.About the PartnershipThis research was made possible through a collaborative partnership between Complete Playground, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and the GENES: IS Lab at the University of Houston. Conducted as part of a doctoral dissertation, the study seeks to better understand and promote inclusive environments that support the well-being of all children and families.About Complete PlaygroundComplete Playground is the largest nonprofit inclusive family center in NYC — and the ultimate destination for inclusive family fun in the heart of Manhattan. As a 501(c)(3) charity, the Complete Playground’s mission is to create a world where every child can play, thrive, and feel accepted.The vibrant indoor facility features wall climbing, slides, interactive play zones, a specialized fidget wall, and a top-notch sensory space designed to help children relax and recharge — all in a safe, inclusive environment for kids of all neurodiverse backgrounds, including neurodivergent and neurotypical children of all ages.Complete Playground offers Open Play sessions seven days a week, full-service birthday parties where staff manages every detail from setup to cleanup, and field trip experiences for school groups.Complete Cafe, the on-site dining, keeps families fueled with great food and interactive gaming tables — making Complete Playground a true one-stop destination for the whole family.

Complete Playground: Join Us in Creating a More Inclusive and Neurodiverse Community

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