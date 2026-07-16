Local Marketing Expert Launches New Mentoring Programme to Help Business Owners Reclaim Their Time and Confidence

FREEDOM – The Marketing Mentoring Programme launched to help ambitious business owners with more choice, more time and greater financial freedom.

Anyone can run a business, many shouldn’t. Entrepreneurs are different. They close their eyes, hold their breathe and step over the line, not just up to it. I ride that white knuckle ride with you!” — David Robertson

LOWESTOFT, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local Marketing Expert Launches New Mentoring Programme to Help Business Owners Reclaim Their Time and Grow with ConfidenceFREEDOM – The Marketing Mentoring Programme has been launched by David Robertson, founder of Blue Sky SEO Marketing, to help ambitious business owners take control of their marketing, generate consistent enquiries, and create a business that gives them more choice, more time and greater financial freedom.Drawing on more than 30 years of marketing experience, David has developed a practical mentoring programme that focuses on creating marketing systems that work, rather than relying on guesswork, endless networking or constantly chasing the next customer.The programme has been created for business owners who feel overwhelmed by the demands of running a business and frustrated that their marketing isn't delivering the results they deserve.David said:"Many business owners spend every day hoping the phone will ring. They attend networking events without a clear strategy, struggle to know what to post on social media, and often feel isolated because very few people truly understand the pressures they face.Marketing shouldn't consume your life. It should give you your life back.By transforming your marketing, you transform your business. That creates freedom – the freedom to make better decisions, spend more time with your family, take holidays without worrying where the next customer is coming from, and build a business that works for you rather than the other way around."The FREEDOM Marketing Mentoring Programme begins by gaining a complete understanding of each business before any teaching takes place. Together, David and the business owner identify their current marketing strategy, existing systems, available data, long-term vision and the goals they want to achieve.The programme then combines ten weekly one-to-one mentoring sessions with six monthly accountability sessions, giving participants both expert guidance and ongoing support while they implement their marketing strategy.Throughout the programme, business owners receive a comprehensive digital review, including their website, Google Business Profile, search engine visibility, social media presence, email marketing and online reputation. They also develop a tailored marketing plan with clear, practical actions that can be implemented immediately.Key areas covered include:• Brand positioning and messaging• Product, pricing, promotion and market positioning• SWOT analysis• Goal setting and strategic planning• Website and SEO performance• Google Business Profile optimisation• Email marketing and automation• Marketing systems and action planningRather than overwhelming participants with theory, every session includes practical exercises designed to deliver measurable improvements and long-term results.David added:"Anyone can run a business, but many shouldn't. Entrepreneurs are different. They close their eyes, hold their breath and step over the line.I've built businesses, solved marketing challenges and helped companies grow for more than three decades. I know what it's like to carry that responsibility every day.You don't have to do it alone. I'll ride that white-knuckle journey with you and help you build a marketing system that gives you confidence, consistency and freedom."The FREEDOM Marketing Mentoring Programme is suitable for business owners across all sectors who are committed to investing in themselves, improving their marketing and building a more profitable, sustainable business.For further information about the FREEDOM Marketing Mentoring Programme or to arrange an initial consultation, contact Blue Sky SEO Marketing.Notes to EditorsDavid Robertson is the founder of Blue Sky SEO Marketing and has over 30 years' experience in marketing, SEO, local search and business growth. He has worked with businesses ranging from start-ups to established organisations, helping them generate more enquiries, improve their online visibility and create sustainable marketing strategies that deliver measurable results.

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