Dark Horse CPAs Announces Promotion of Jon Kaine to Principal

Jon Kaine, CPA

Kaine Completes Principal Accelerator Program and Continues Building His Fractional Accounting and CFO Practice

CARDIFF BY THE SEA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses across the nation, announces the promotion of Jon Kaine, CPA, to Principal following his successful completion of the firm’s Principal Accelerator Program.Kaine joined Dark Horse to build a practice centered on fractional accounting and CFO services for growing businesses. During his time in the Accelerator Program, he took on the demands of developing that practice while managing client work, deadlines, and several complex clean-up engagements.“The most challenging part was balancing all the competing priorities,” said Kaine. “I was prospecting and selling for the first time while continuing to manage the client workload. Once the practice began to grow, it happened quickly.”After a slower first few months, Kaine experienced a sharp increase in new business and had to adapt his practice accordingly. He credits the program’s structure with helping him work through those shifts and reach Principal. “There were ups and downs, but the program works as intended when you trust the process and follow the steps laid out in front of you,” he said.For Kaine, the most rewarding part of the journey has been gaining greater control over his work and building a practice around the life he wants to lead. “I found the independence and autonomy I was looking for,” said Kaine. “Being able to decide when and how I work has changed what I thought was possible in this profession.”“Jon came to Dark Horse with a clear vision for the kind of practice he wanted to build, and he has followed through on it,” said Chase Birky, CEO and co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. “He has leveraged our Firm-as-a-Service infrastructure to build into this vision he has for his practice and has been a valuable collaborator within the firm and to his clients. His promotion to Principal reflects his intellectual and collaborative contributions to Dark Horse as well as the strength of the practice he’s built with intention that will continue to serve him through his practice growth journey.”About the Dark Horse Accelerator ProgramThe Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program was created for entrepreneurially minded CPAs who want to build a scalable book of business without the personal and financial sacrifices required to start a firm from scratch. Through its firm-as-a-service model, Dark Horse gives CPAs access to the infrastructure, technology and professional support of an established firm while allowing them to build and lead a practice of their own.Accelerators complete a training program covering the firm’s technology, sales process and practice-building model. They also receive one-on-one coaching and access to full-time and fractional professional support as they begin serving prospective Dark Horse clients. After successfully completing the program and meeting the requirements for ownership, Accelerators may become equity Principals of the firm.The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program is currently accepting new Accelerators. Interested CPAs can learn more at abetterway.cpa or email info@darkhorse.cpa.About Dark Horse CPAsDark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the United States. The firm was founded to give small businesses and their owners access to the tax strategies and accounting insights often reserved for larger organizations, while delivering a better client experience. To learn more, visit darkhorse.cpa.

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