Pine Tree Camp in Maine connects Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing youth: Limited number of spots still available

Jayson and Liz Seal shared a special moment last summer at Pine Tree Camp’s Dirigo Experience which brings Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing youth together. Limited spots available for the August 17-21, 2026 session. Full tuition assistance provided.

Maine summer camp August 17 - 21, 2026 where Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing campers build confidence, social skills and new friendships in a supportive environment.

For our kids, this camp has been life-changing. They gain independence, leadership skills and a sense of belonging. They come home taller, prouder and braver every year.” — Liz Seal, Mother and wife of the late Joshua Seal

ROME, ME, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pine Tree Camp’s 5th Annual Dirigo Experience is a unique five-day overnight summer camp being held August 17 - 21 that brings Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing youth together on the shores of North Pond in Rome, Maine for immersive outdoor adventures. Many Deaf youth have never had the chance to meet another peer their own age. Dirigo Experience actively creates a community for campers.

"This camp is family for us, and it always will be," says Liz Seal, wife of the late Joshua Seal, who founded this specialized camp. “Our four children attend every year. They get something priceless. It’s a chance to just be themselves. They don’t have to work to fit in or struggle to keep up. They can communicate directly in ASL with staff and other campers, and that freedom gives them confidence. They gain independence, leadership skills and a sense of belonging. For our kids, this camp has been life-changing. They come home taller, prouder and braver every year.”

This program is designed specifically for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing children aged 5 to 15 to help them form lasting friendships, step out of their comfort zones and discover a greater sense of self-esteem. Through structured outdoor recreation, campers build confidence, leadership and social skills in a supportive environment.

There are a limited number of spots still available and families can learn more by visiting Pine Tree Camp online at https://pinetreesociety.org/camp-home/dirigo-experience/

Thanks to the generous support of dedicated donors, full financial assistance is available, providing complete scholarships for all participating families.

More About Pine Tree Camp:

Pine Tree Camp, which celebrated its 80th anniversary in 2025, is a program of Pine Tree Society and an American Camp Association-accredited camp for people with disabilities. Every year, hundreds of Maine children and adults with disabilities arrive at Pine Tree Camp in Rome, Maine and their lives are transformed. Year-round, campers experience freedom and independence by actively participating in outdoor activities like kayaking, boating, swimming, fishing, hiking, biking, archery, snowshoeing and cross country skiing thanks to Pine Tree Camp’s 285-acre, fully-accessible campus on North Pond. Full tuition assistance is available. Since 1945, no camper has ever been turned away due to their inability to pay. Learn more at www.pinetreecamp.org

More About Dirigo Experience (August 17 - 21, 2026):

Founded in 2022 by the late Joshua Seal, Dirigo Experience is a unique five-day overnight program at Pine Tree Camp on North Pond in Rome, Maine. Dirigo Experience actively creates a community for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing youth ages 5 to 15. The program's name is derived from Maine’s state motto, Latin for “I lead”. This specialized camp provides immersive outdoor adventures where children learn directly from adult Deaf mentors, make new friends, build confidence and discover their own capacity for leadership. Learn more at https://pinetreesociety.org/camp-home/dirigo-experience/ Full tuition assistance available.

More About Joshua Seal:

Joshua Seal, who was tragically killed three years ago in the Lewiston, Maine mass shooting, served as Director of Interpreting Services at Pine Tree Society. His vision for Dirigo Experience was entirely rooted in his own lived experience. He spent his childhood navigating a system where he was often the only Deaf student in his school. He created this camp because he didn’t want the next generation to grow up feeling that same loneliness. On this third anniversary of his passing, we honor his legacy. Every time a camper communicates effortlessly in ASL at Pine Tree Camp, Josh's spirit and dream live on.

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