MoCA\CT Launches an Ambitious New Concert Season: Grammy Winners Up Close in the Galleries

Introducing the 2026-2027 Season of MoCA\CT Presents Morgan James will be the first act of the 2026 Season Crossover musicians Time for Three will be at MoCA\CT on April 29, 2027

MoCA\CT introduces a new performing arts season with seven shows, including Dee Dee Bridgewater, Bill Charlap, Morgan James, and Time for Three, and others

This is a bold new chapter for the Museum, and we can’t wait to welcome audiences into our galleries for experiences that will linger in their minds long after the final note.” — MoCA\CT Executive Director Robin Jaffee Frank

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Museum of Contemporary Art Connecticut (MoCA\CT) today announced a bold new chapter for its flagship concert series, MoCA\CT Presents: a 2026–2027 season staging internationally acclaimed artists within the Museum’s contemporary art galleries. Featuring Dee Dee Bridgewater, Bill Charlap, Morgan James, and Time for Three, among others, the season pairs the prestige of a major concert hall with compelling visual art— for an experience almost impossible to find — and brings it to Fairfield County.

Westport is fortunate to host performers of this caliber, spanning jazz, classical, R&B, and cross-genre music from October 2026 through May 2027, the season reflects MoCA\CT’s commitment to enriching its community through transformative cultural experiences — and reinforces the Museum’s standing as one of Fairfield County’s premier destinations for contemporary art and live performance. MoCA\CT offers the quality of programming one expects in Manhattan, offered minutes from home.

"Experiencing a superlative musical performance surrounded by compelling visual art elevates the event into a rare, multi-sensory phenomenon. The rhythm, texture, and emotional weight of music and art alter how you perceive both—reminding us that outstanding musicians and artists often draw from the same emotional and cultural well,” said Robin Jaffee Frank, Executive Director of MoCA\CT. “This is a bold new chapter for the Museum, and we can’t wait to welcome audiences into our galleries for experiences that will linger in their minds long after the final note.”

THE 2026–2027 SEASON

Morgan James \ Soul Remains Tour — Saturday, October 3, 2026 · R&B / Soul

The Juilliard-trained Broadway powerhouse and Postmodern Jukebox phenomenon — more than 250 million views online — brings her four-octave voice and dynamic band to Westport for her Soul Remains Tour, drawing on the ’90s soul of Nobody’s Fool and the horn-fueled rock reinventions of Soul Remains the Same.

Heida Hermanns International Music Competition — Final Round — Saturday, November 14, 2026 · Classical Piano

For more than five decades, the Heida Hermanns International Music Competition has championed the world’s most promising young pianists. Three finalists, selected from a global field, perform 45-minute programs and premiere a newly commissioned work by composer Samuel Adams — a hallmark of the competition’s devotion to living music — before a live audience at MoCA\CT.

Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap — Saturday, January 30, 2027 · Jazz

Three-time Grammy winner, Tony Award winner, and NEA Jazz Master Dee Dee Bridgewater joins Grammy-winning pianist Bill Charlap for a rare voice-and-piano duo, touring behind Elemental, their first duo album and a 2026 Grammy nominee for Best Jazz Vocal Album.

Calidore String Quartet — Saturday, February 20, 2027 · Classical

In residence with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and winners of a BBC Music Magazine Award and the Avery Fisher Career Grant, the Calidore String Quartet spotlight their 2026 album American Tapestry — Barber, Wynton Marsalis, and the world-premiere quartet version of John Williams’s “With Malice Toward None.”

Calidore String Quartet: Jeffrey Myers and Ryan Meehan, violins; Jeremy Berry, viola; Estelle Choi, cello.

Jasper String Quartet — Saturday, March 13, 2027 · Classical

Recipients of Chamber Music America’s Cleveland Quartet Award and CMA’s 2025 Album of the Year for Insects and Machines: Quartets of Vivian Fung, the Jasper String Quartet previews its 2026 release Lamenting Earth, a meditation on humanity and the natural world.

Jasper String Quartet: J Freivogel and Karen Kim, violins; Andrew Gonzalez, viola; Rachel Henderson Freivogel, cello.

Time for Three — Thursday, April 29, 2027 · Genre-defying

Grammy- and Emmy-winning Time for Three defies convention, merging classical virtuosity with Americana and singer-songwriter craft. Their album Letters for the Future, recorded with The Philadelphia Orchestra, won the Grammy for Best Classical Instrumental Solo and reached the Billboard classical top 10. Conductor Sir Simon Rattle calls them “a knockout.”

Kate Kortum — Saturday, May 8, 2027 · Jazz

One of the most acclaimed young voices in jazz, Kate Kortum has performed with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra alongside Wynton Marsalis and won the 2025 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. She performs music from her debut Good Woman and her 2025 release Wild Woman.

THE VIP EXPERIENCE

Each MoCA\CT Presents concert offers a limited number of VIP tickets.* Arrive at 6:00 PM for an exclusive pre-concert reception — a private hour among the contemporary art with complimentary wine, a craft cocktail, and a selection of artisanal hors d’oeuvres. Then settle in for the performance at your own reserved, lamplit bistro table. Wine, light bites, and the best seats in the house create an elevated concert experience.

TICKETS

All concerts begin at 7:00 PM*; the VIP reception begins at 6:00 PM. Single tickets range from $50 to $120, with reduced pricing for MoCA\CT members and seniors and VIP packages that include the pre-concert reception and premium table seating. Tickets go on sale July 15 at mocact.org.

*THE HEIDA HERMANNS INTERNATIONAL MUSIC COMPETITION

The 2026 Heida Competition offers general admission seating only. The event begins at 4pm and concludes at 8pm. All tickets include complimentary refreshments.

ABOUT MoCA\CT PRESENTS — AND MoCA\CT SESSIONS

MoCA\CT Presents is the flagship concert series of the Museum of Contemporary Art Connecticut (MoCA\CT), staging internationally acclaimed artists in the Museum’s galleries. It is joined by MoCA\CT Sessions, the Museum’s companion series celebrating the region’s vibrant local arts community through artist-driven, community-sourced programming. Together, the two series bring world-class and homegrown artistry under one roof — a full spectrum of live performance for Fairfield County and beyond.

ABOUT MoCA\CT

The Museum of Contemporary Art \ Connecticut (MoCA\CT) is a premier destination for thought-provoking visual arts exhibitions, musical performances, and arts education programs that enrich the cultural landscape of Connecticut and beyond. Through the arts, community engagement, and multidisciplinary initiatives, MoCA\CT connects diverse audiences with the art and ideas of our time. Learn more at mocact.org.

Media Contact:

Sandra Nygaard

Director of Marketing & Communications

sandra@mocact.org (203) 222-7070

Introducing the 2026-2027 Season of MoCA\CT Presents

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