Roncelli Marks 60 Years with Investments in People, Places and Technology

New Roncelli Headquarters in Sterling Heights Roncelli Trench Crew in 1966 (Skip Roncelli, Second from Right) New Corporate Logo

Michigan Construction Leader’s Milestone Anniversary Brings Record Revenue, Expanded Ownership, Renewed Headquarters, New Detroit Office and More

We are honoring our history by investing in the next 60 years — in our people, our leadership, our technology, our workplaces and our long-term commitment to Detroit and the greater community” — Gino Roncelli, President & Ceo, Roncelli

STERLING HEIGHTS, MICH., MI, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEJuly 16, 2026 – Roncelli , one of Michigan’s leading construction services companies, is celebrating its 60th anniversary by investing in the people, places and technology that will shape the company’s next generation of growth.Founded in 1966 by Raymond “Skip” Roncelli as a concrete trenching contractor, Roncelli has grown into a third-generation, family-founded construction services firm with more than 200 team members and work throughout Michigan, the Midwest and Canada. In its 60th year, the company expects to post the highest revenue in its history, exceeding $550 million.As part of the company’s evolution, Roncelli has recently:• Expanded ownership participation among key leaders• Launched a phantom equity plan for nearly 20 percent of the senior leadership team• Completed an overhaul of the Sterling Heights, Mich. headquarters building• Relocated the Detroit office (to the Chroma Building)• Refreshed the brand/logo and corporate website• Implemented companywide AI tools to support teams and clients• Raised and donated more than $100K to community non-profits, through the Roncelli Family Foundation“Sixty years is a major milestone, but for us this is not just a look back,” said Gino Roncelli, president and CEO of Roncelli. “We are honoring our history by investing in the next 60 years — in our people, our leadership, our technology, our workplaces and our long-term commitment to Detroit and the greater community. We could not be prouder of our team, our growth and the reputation Roncelli has earned in the market.”EXPANDING OWNERSHIP AND LEADERSHIPTo strengthen long-term continuity, deepen accountability and align more of the company’s leaders around shared success, Roncelli has broadened ownership for key executives who helped shape the company’s trajectory and will lead its next chapter.Roncelli added four new chief officer positions filled by long tenured team members: Jim Carnacchi as Chief Preconstruction Officer, Michael Cairns as Chief Financial Officer, Paul Day as Chief Operating Officer of Core Markets, and Jereme Poxson as Chief Operating Officer of Specialized Markets. Each has earned equity in the company and work alongside Gino Roncelli to guide the firm’s continued growth.Additional leaders, including Jude DeBacker, Senior Vice President of Field Operations; Jeff Tessmer, Senior Vice President of Project Management and Tony Roncelli, Senior Project Leader, also have earned equity in the business.Roncelli also has launched a non-voting phantom equity plan for nearly 20 percent of its key senior leadership team, designed to reward long-term performance, strengthen retention and create broader participation in the company’s success.INVESTING IN PLACERoncelli recently completed a major renovation of its Sterling Heights, Mich. headquarters, creating a more modern, flexible and connected workplace for its growing team. The renewed 50,000-square-foot headquarters includes state-of-the-art meeting and connectivity rooms, to support collaboration across jobsites, offices, clients and regional project teams.Roncelli also is reinforcing its long-term commitment to Detroit with a move to the historic Chroma Building at 2937 E. Grand Blvd. In addition to establishing its new Detroit office in Suite 505, Roncelli-affiliated stakeholders have acquired an ownership stake in the property, cementing the company's footprint in the city's future.EMBRACING THE FUTURERoncelli’s 60th anniversary coincides with the company’s efforts to modernize how it builds. The firm has expanded its use of construction technology, data tools and companywide AI resources to support communication, planning, project delivery, safety and operational decision-making.Roncelli also has refreshed its brand identity and online presence, including a new logo and updated website at buildroncelli.com. The new look and resources reflect Roncelli’s evolution from its concrete roots into a diversified construction services firm serving multiple industries and specialized markets.GIVING BACKThe 60th anniversary year also sees Roncelli making continued growth in its community efforts through the Roncelli Family Foundation. The company’s annual signature fundraising event, Bourbon & Bags, this year raised more than $100,000 to be shared among the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network, YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit, The Parade Company and the Detroit Zoological Society.“Roncelli has always been about more than projects,” Roncelli said. “We want to build great work, great careers and stronger communities. As we look ahead, our goal is to make Roncelli a place where the best of the best want to come, stay, lead and build great projects in Detroit and across the region.”ABOUT RONCELLIEstablished in 1966 and headquartered in Sterling Heights, Mich., Roncelli is a leading construction services firm serving clients throughout Michigan, the Midwest and Canada. With more than 200 team members and experience across healthcare, manufacturing, energy, education, commercial, entertainment, retail and specialized markets, Roncelli is focused on building excellence through strong relationships, operational discipline, innovation and a people-first culture. For more information, visit buildroncelli.com.# # #

Roncelli 60th Anniversary Video

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