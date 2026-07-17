The New York Women's Foundation's 2026 Neighborhood Dinner Comes to Queens

New York Women's Foundation (NYWF) Logo The 2026 Neighborhood Dinner Queens (Image credit: The New York Women’s Foundation)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York Women’s Foundation invites community members, partners, supporters, civic leaders, and friends to save the date for the 2026 Neighborhood Dinner, taking place on Tuesday, November 10th, 2026, at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Queens.This year, Queens takes center stage. One of the most dynamic and diverse boroughs in the world, Queens reflects the spirit of New York City at its best: vibrant, resilient, connected, and powered by community. The 2026 Neighborhood Dinner will celebrate the people, organizations, and partnerships working every day to help Queens communities thrive.For more than three decades, The Foundation’s Neighborhood Dinner has brought New Yorkers together across boroughs to honor local leadership, deepen connections, and invest in community-led change. This year’s gathering will welcome longtime supporters and new friends for an evening of connection, celebration, and shared commitment to a more just and equitable city.The event will spotlight individuals and organizations creating opportunity, advancing justice, and strengthening the leadership of women, girls, and gender-expansive people across New York City.For tickets and further information: nywf.org/nd2026About The New York Women’s Foundation:Established in 1987, The New York Women’s Foundation is a leading voice for gender, racial, and economic justice. Based in New York City, The Foundation invests in bold, community-led solutions that advance the power and well-being of women, girls, and gender-expansive individuals. Among the largest women-led grantmaking organizations in the world, The Foundation’s influence in shaping philanthropy reverberates far beyond the five boroughs. In its nearly 40-year history, The Foundation has awarded over $141 million to more than 500 organizations, supporting a vibrant ecosystem of grantees, philanthropists, advocates, and innovators committed to lasting, community-rooted change.To learn more about The New York Women's Foundation, visit www.nywf.org IG: @ nywomensfdn | FB: NewYorkWomensFoundation | X / T: @nywomensfdn

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