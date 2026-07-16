Sunny Glen Children's Home Youth Honored in Washington, D.C., for Writing on Youth Violence

A youth from Sunny Glen Children's Home, who participated in the Do the Write Thing program for her essay on youth violence, walks up a tree-lined pathway toward the U.S. Capitol dome during a trip to Washington, D.C.

SAN BENITO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A youth in the care of Sunny Glen Children's Home was honored in Washington, D.C., this week for a personal essay on the impact of violence, selected from students nationwide for the "Do the Write Thing" program. During the trip, she met U.S. Senator Ted Cruz at the Capitol.Her path to Washington began with a school essay contest through Communities In Schools of Cameron County, where she wrote about doing the right thing and the impact violence has had on her life. Out of more than 1,715 entries, she was selected to represent her school. At the initial award ceremony, she showed tremendous courage by reading her essay aloud, using her voice to share her personal experiences and show how she has overcome challenges.Over several days in the nation's capital, she joined the other participants for a series of activities, building new friendships and taking part in opportunities few young people experience. On the final day, participants toured the United States Capitol, and she had time to explore the city and gather souvenirs from the trip.The experience concluded with the Recognition Dinner Ceremony at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center Pavilion, honoring the accomplishments of all participants.The "Do the Write Thing" program gives students a platform to share their perspectives and join a national conversation on reducing youth violence in their schools and communities.Sunny Glen Children's Home is proud of her accomplishment and the perspective she brought to a national audience. As an organization that cares for children who have experienced abuse, neglect, and other trauma, Sunny Glen shares the program's commitment to keeping young people safe from violence.About Sunny Glen Children's HomeSunny Glen Children's Home is a faith-based residential care organization in San Benito, Texas, providing a home for abused and neglected children since 1936. The organization seeks to meet the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of the children it serves, offering a safe place of refuge through residential programs counseling , and supervised independent living . Learn more or get involved at http://sunnyglen.org/

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