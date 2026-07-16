Harford Grants $24,000 to Small Businesses for Workforce Technical Training; Applications Open July 28 for Next Funding Opportunity

BEL AIR, Md., (July 16, 2026) - Harford County has awarded $24,162 to five local businesses to support technical and apprenticeship training for their employees and will accept applications for another round of grant funding beginning on July 28, 2026.

“A strong workforce is essential to maintaining a competitive economy and supporting the businesses that drive Harford County forward,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Our Workforce Technical Training Grant program helps employers strengthen their teams, create opportunities for workers, and build the skilled talent pipeline our business community depends on.”

The grants reimburse eligible small businesses for their cost of workforce training that strengthens technical skills, improves productivity, and supports long-term business growth. Grants are awarded twice a year.

The most recent round of funding supported the following workforce development initiatives, covering a total of 16 employees in FY 2026:

• Candent Solutions Inc. – Advanced Computer training – $9,687.80

• Cove Electric Inc. – Electrical training – $10,000

• MJ Mechanical Contracting – HVAC training – $1,187.50

• Stamper Electric, Inc. – Electrical training – $2,287.50

• The Gill Corporation – Project Management training – $999.50

Under the Cassilly administration, grant awards through the Workforce Technical Training Grant program were increased to a maximum of $2,000 per employee and $10,000 per business, helping local employers make greater investments in their workforce.

With FY 2026 Round Two funds allocated and making a positive impact on workforce skill sets, Harford County is launching the next funding opportunity for local businesses. FY 2027 Workforce Technical Training Grant program Round One opens on July 28, with applications accepted through October 16, 2026.

The Workforce Technical Training Grant program helps eligible small businesses invest in employee development through technical training, industry certifications, registered apprenticeship programs, and other qualifying workforce development activities. Businesses across a wide range of industries are encouraged to apply.

To learn more about the Workforce Technical Training Grant program, visit https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1285/Workforce-Technical-Training-Grant, or contact Kim Szpara at kszpara@harfordcountymd.gov.

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