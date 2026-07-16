Road work begins July 17 on Highway 114 north of Lowry to I-94 (July 16, 2026)

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DETROIT LAKES, Minn.— Starting Friday, July 17, weather permitting, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin a project to resurface Highway 114, from Highway 55 near Lowry to Interstate 94.

Work will take place under traffic and a detour will not be required. Motorists, however, should expect to encounter daily lane closures, flagging operations and pilot car. Drivers are asked to slow down in the work zone, obey traffic control, and be alert for workers and equipment. Crews will start with milling the roadway on Friday, with paving starting Monday, July 20, weather permitting. Motorists should be prepared to encounter grooved and/or uneven surfaces over the weekend. Please travel with care.

The overall project is expected to be completed by mid-September. Construction activities are weather dependent and subject to change.

Central Specialties, Inc., based in Alexandria, Minn., is the prime contractor for the $3.66 million project. For more information, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy114lowry-94/.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

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