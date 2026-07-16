Leader to Leader Winner of the 2026 APEX Award for Publication Excellence

APEX Award 2026

Editor-in-Chief Sarah McArthur, Managing Editor Bruce Rosenstein and Leader to Leader were recognized with an APEX 2026 Award of Excellence.

Sarah continues the leadership legacy of excellence, empathy, respect, and integrity illustrated by Frances [Hesselbein] for so many years.” — APEX Awards / Bruce Rosenstein

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Editor-in-Chief Sarah McArthur, Managing Editor Bruce Rosenstein and Leader to Leader were recognized by industry peers with an APEX 2026 Award of Excellence in the categories of Writing / Type of Media - Regular Departments & Columns; and Magazines, Journals & Tabloids – Writing.The legacy of Leader to Leader’s founder, longtime Editor-in-Chief, and columnist Frances Hesselbein continues with the exemplary column written by current Editor-in-Chief Sarah McArthur. Sarah continues the leadership legacy of excellence, empathy, respect, and integrity illustrated by Frances for so many years.Sarah’s leadership topics exemplified this in all of her 2025 contributions in our quarterly journal, beginning with “ What Will Sustain the Democracy ?,”(Winter) followed by “Our Future Hinges on the Leaders We Follow,” (Spring) “Harnessing the Power of Inclusion,” (Summer) and “What Will Really Make a Difference?” (Fall).For instance, in “What Will Sustain the Democracy?” Sarah concludes that “we must ask ourselves, am I taking responsibility in my community, my organization, and in our world, or am I waiting for “them” to fix it and blaming “them” when it remains broken? Am I working together with others towards a common good, or am I ignoring, or worse, silencing the voices of those I don’t want to hear? These aren’t easy questions to answer, but they are crucial to address honestly now if we are to sustain the democracy and ensure a bright future of healthy, productive communities for those who will be here even after we are long gone.”In addition, the award-winning issue of Leader to Leader #117 Summer 2025 , available online, features 13 leadership-related articles on a wide array of topics, such as AI, Character, Trust, Thought Leadership, Leading Across Generations, “Working Together”™, and more. Featured authors include: Angela Jackson; Mary Crossan, Bill Furlong, and Corey Crossan; Sarah McArthur, Alan Mulally, Dan Dornseif, Michael Lombardi, Peter M. Morton, Lars Andersen, Ron Ostrowski, and John Roundhill; Adam Galinsky and Chloe Levin; Jovina Ang; Nada R. Sanders; and Yabome Gilpin-Jackson.APEX Awards for Publication Excellence is an annual competition for publishers, editors, writers and designers who create print, Web, electronic and social media. The awards program operates independently as APEX Awards Inc.In the Thirty-eighth Annual APEX Awards, approximately 1,000 entries were evaluated and awards were given in 100 individual categories, within 13 main categories including: writing/type of media; writing/topics; magazines; journals and tabloids; electronic media; campaigns, programs and plans; design and illustration; newsletters; website; social media/content creation; one-of-a-kind publications; annual reports; workplace skills and development; current events and trending topics.

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