Alloy Labs Welcomes Seven New Member Banks in the First Half of 2026

Seven community banks, nationwide, join the consortium to expand executive capacity and bring new capabilities to their customers, without adding headcount.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --The following institutions joined Alloy Labs in the first half of 2026:1. BTC Bank — Bethany, Missouri. A community bank founded in 1919 with approximately $1.6 billion in assets and an agricultural lending franchise across Missouri, Iowa, and Arkansas, recognized as a top agricultural bank by the Independent Community Bankers of America.2. Carter Bank— Martinsville, Virginia. A regional community bank with approximately $4.9 billion in assets serving Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, and one of Virginia’s largest publicly traded banks that is focused on creating more opportunities for people and businesses to prosper through strong local relationships and personalized financial expertise.3. First Bank of the Lake — Osage Beach, Missouri. A nationwide Small Business Administration lender operating in 38 states and consistently ranked among the country’s top commercial lenders for banks its size.4. Focus Bank — Charleston, Missouri. A community bank with approximately $880 million in assets serving Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas and sponsoring numerous fintech programs under the brand, Ratoon.5. Hatch Bank — San Marcos, California. A purpose-built, tech-forward sponsor bank that provides specialized financial products and services.6. Rhinebeck Bank — Poughkeepsie, New York. A community bank founded in 1860 with approximately $1.3 billion in assets serving New York’s Hudson Valley.7. StonehamBank — Stoneham, Massachusetts. A mutual community bank founded in 1887 with approximately $900 million in assets, providing personalized financial services to individuals, families and businesses.As members, these banks join Alloy Labs’ Centers of Excellence and working groups, gaining shared intelligence, peer benchmarking, and a path to pilot and scale new products without adding headcount.Why It MattersFor community and mid-size banks, the biggest competitive threat is no longer the bank across the street. Rising customer expectations, margin pressure, and technology decisions are difficult to navigate alone. Membership in Alloy Labs is not a service to buy; it expands each bank’s executive capacity, adding the equivalent of teammates across 90+ institutions.Working as a network, members gain the scale of a top 10 bank, negotiate as one, and separate signal from noise. Each new member strengthens these network effects, making the consortium a force multiplier for every institution in the room. This group extends that shared strength from California to the Hudson Valley and across sponsor banking, agricultural and SBA lending, and mutual community banking.Key Highlights• Seven new member banks joined Alloy Labs in the first half of 2026.• Combined membership now stands at 90+ community and mid-size banks across 46 states, with nearly $500 billion in combined assets.• New members span sponsor banking and embedded finance, agricultural and SBA lending, and mutual community banking.• Members gain immediate access to Alloy Labs’ Centers of Excellence and 2,000+ connected member employees on the Alliance’s 24/7 platform.What The New Members Are Saying• “Carter Bank rejoined Alloy Labs, as it provides a unique opportunity to collaborate with forward-thinking financial institutions, evaluate emerging technologies and learn from peers.” — Matthew Speare, SEVP, Chief Operating Officer, Carter Bank• "At Rhinebeck Bank, we believe the future of community banking goes beyond serving our local markets. We are thoughtfully investing in technology and infrastructure that not only enhances the customer experience but also enables new lines of business and sustainable sources of growth. Joining Alloy Labs gives us access to a community of forward-thinking banking leaders who share that vision, and we're excited to collaborate, learn from one another, and help shape the future of community banking together." — Matthew Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rhinebeck Bank• “We met Alloy Labs at a conference panel and immediately saw a strategic fit. As BTC Bank started down the path of AI and innovation, their collaborative environment gave us the resources to learn from peers and refine our strategy." — Mike Hill, SEVP, Chief Administration Officer, BTC Bank• “We're proud to be part of Alloy Labs because it convenes some of the most innovative and thoughtful operators in banking. These are the people who push the industry forward while remaining grounded in strong risk management and doing the right thing. The collaboration and candor within the community leave us inspired and better equipped to serve our customers and partners." — Amanda Swoverland, President, Hatch Bank• “Focus has kept up with the growth and evolution of the Alloy Labs Alliance since the very early days of our program and viewed joining the Alliance as a milestone. We are thrilled to be at a place where it made sense to join and collaborate with like-minded bankers. The Focus team is looking forward to learning from fellow BaaS banks and sharing our own experiences in the ever-changing tides of the industry." — Kayla Jones, Chief Fintech Banking Officer, Focus Bank• “Community banks must continue to evolve while preserving the relationships and local decision-making that set us apart. Joining Alloy Labs gives StonehamBank access to the collective insight and innovation of a national network of community banks, helping us make informed technology decisions, accelerate innovation where it matters most, and continue delivering the personalized experience our customers expect.” — Edward F. Doherty, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, StonehamBankJoin UsAlloy Labs accepts institutions that bring to the group as much or more than they take. Banks interested in membership can learn more at www.alloylabs.com or contact info@alloylabs.com.About Alloy LabsAlloy Labs is a consortium of 90+ community and mid-size banks working together to better serve the evolving needs of our customers. Viewed as a single entity, we are a top 10 bank, which gives us the scale to work with large providers and provide a scaling path for startup partners. Our members span 46 states with nearly $500 billion in combined assets. We use the knowledge of the network to develop insights that drive partnerships, product development, and strategic investments.Learn more: www.alloylabs.com

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