Liberty Auto Glass Offers Same-Day Auto Glass Repair Appointments in San Diego Location

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Liberty Auto Glass now offers same-day auto glass appointments in San Diego, with in-shop service at its Fairmount Ave shop or mobile appointments available.

When someone calls with a cracked windshield, they usually need it fixed that day, not next week, and it should not matter if they come to our auto glass repair shop or we come to them” — Peter Azou, Vice President of Liberty Auto Glass

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liberty Auto Glass, a family-owned auto glass repair and windshield replacement shop located at 6029 Fairmount Ave in San Diego, is now taking same-day auto glass appointments in San Diego for customers who need a chip repaired or a windshield replaced without a multi-day wait. The company offers appointments both at its Fairmount Ave physical location shop and through its mobile auto glass service, which sends a technician to a customer's home, workplace, or other location throughout San Diego County.Why Same-Day Windshield Replacement is What San Diego Drivers NeedA cracked or chipped windshield is not just a cosmetic problem. It can compromise a vehicle's structural integrity and its airbag system, both of which rely on an intact windshield to perform correctly in a collision. Liberty Auto Glass has built its scheduling around same-day service specifically because delays create risk: rock chips spread into cracks within days, especially in San Diego's temperature swings between coastal mornings and inland afternoons, and a growing crack often turns a simple, low-cost repair into a full windshield replacement.The shop's same-day model applies to its full range of auto glass repair work, including windshield chip and crack repair, full windshield replacement , and side, rear, and quarter glass replacement for passenger vehicles of any make or model. Customers can call ahead for a quote, and most windshield replacements are completed in about 90 minutes once the appointment begins. The company also handles window motor and regulator repair and side and rear mirror replacement on the same same-day basis when parts are in stock.In-Shop or Mobile: Two Ways to Book an AppointmentCustomers are not limited to visiting the Fairmount Ave physical storefront location. Liberty Auto Glass also offers mobile appointments, meaning a technician arrives with the necessary glass and tools to complete the repair or replacement on-site, whether that is a customer's driveway, an office parking lot, or another convenient San Diego address. Same-day scheduling applies to both options, so a driver who calls in the morning can typically have the work finished by the afternoon regardless of whether they choose the shop or a mobile visit. The mobile auto glass service option is available throughout San Diego County, including Coronado, La Jolla, Del Mar, Encinitas, El Cajon, Kearny Mesa, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, National City, Chula Vista, and Poway.Pricing and Insurance SupportLiberty Auto Glass works directly with major insurance providers to help customers process auto glass claims, and the company says it can often help offset a customer's deductible. For customers paying out of pocket, the shop backs its pricing with a price-match guarantee and stands behind its installations with a lifetime warranty on labor and a one-year warranty against installation issues or stress cracks. Same-day scheduling does not change the warranty terms; a same-day windshield replacement carries the same coverage as one scheduled further in advance.'When someone calls with a cracked windshield, they usually need it fixed that day, not next week, and it should not matter if they come to our auto glass repair shop or we come to them,' said Peter Azou, Vice President of Liberty Auto Glass.Azou said the same-day option was built around how quickly windshield damage tends to worsen in San Diego's driving conditions, from freeway rock chips on Interstate 8 and Interstate 15 to temperature changes that can turn a small chip into a crack overnight. By keeping same-day slots open at the shop and on its mobile schedule, the company aims to get drivers back on the road with a safe, properly installed windshield before minor damage becomes a bigger repair.A Local Track Record in San DiegoLiberty Auto Glass has served San Diego County from its Fairmount Ave location, building a customer base that includes more than 650 five-star Google reviews. Technicians install windshields using adhesives such as Sika, a material choice the company says is part of why it can back its installations with a lifetime labor warranty. The shop's technicians are trained to work on economy vehicles, trucks, and luxury models alike, and the company maintains a large glass inventory so that same-day appointments are less likely to be delayed by a part on back order.About Liberty Auto GlassLiberty Auto Glass is a family-owned auto glass repair and windshield replacement shop based at 6029 Fairmount Ave in San Diego, California. They began fixing windshields in 1997 and opened their physical San Diego location in 2017. The company provides windshield replacement, windshield chip and crack repair, and auto glass replacement for all vehicle makes and models, available both in-shop and through mobile auto glass service throughout San Diego County. More information, including current appointment availability, is available on their website at https://libertymobileautoglass.com/

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